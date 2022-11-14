rv

Photo from Desert RV Facebook page.

HUACHUCA CITY — A man who shot two people — one fatally — at an RV business in Huachuca City was arrested late Monday evening after authorities searched for him for almost five hours, a Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman said.

The 37-year-old suspect was caught at 10 p.m. just off State Route 90 heading toward Tombstone, said sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.

