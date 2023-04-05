Stevens

Jay Albert Stevens

While he admitted to investigators that he stewed in his bedroom for hours mustering the "gumption" to kill his stepfather, a 53-year-old Pearce man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death.

Jay Albert Stevens now faces 16 years in prison, a considerably shorter term than the one a jury likely would have given him if he had gone to trial on the initial charge of first-degree murder. According to Arizona law, the penalty for first-degree murder is death or life in a state lockup.

