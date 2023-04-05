While he admitted to investigators that he stewed in his bedroom for hours mustering the "gumption" to kill his stepfather, a 53-year-old Pearce man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death.
Jay Albert Stevens now faces 16 years in prison, a considerably shorter term than the one a jury likely would have given him if he had gone to trial on the initial charge of first-degree murder. According to Arizona law, the penalty for first-degree murder is death or life in a state lockup.
Stevens admitted to Cochise County Sheriff's investigators he killed his stepfather after the pair spent the day drinking beer on Sept. 7. The two argued in the garage of the stepfather's residence after the victim accused Stevens of lying about his knowledge of the Bible, reports show.
Following the row, Stevens said he went to his room and stewed about the disagreement. When he finally emerged from his bedroom, Stevens said he stood in front of his stepfather with a gun in his hand and the victim waved him off, using an expletive, reports show.
At that point, Stevens said he squeezed off a bullet. When he realized his stepfather was still alive, Stevens said he shot him again because his intent was to kill the victim, reports show.
Stevens then punched the dead man in the face several times because he said he was filled with rage.
He also told investigators he had planned to either bury the man in his back yard or tie his lifeless body to the back of his truck and drag him around the desert.
Instead, Stevens called his sister, told her what he had done and asked her to call 911. He also wanted to make sure his sibling could take his dogs.
When sheriff's deputies encountered Stevens, he was walking along Central Avenue near McNeal. He waved the deputies over and took them to the house where the murder had occurred.
Last month a Cochise County Superior Court judge ruled that Stevens was competent to stand trial. But at that same hearing, Stevens attorney Xochitl Orozco, the county's legal advocate, told the jurist her client wanted to try and settle the matter.
Stevens entered his plea in open court Tuesday after the settlement conference took place under Senior Commissioner James Conlogue, a retired Superior Court judge.
