HUACHUCA CITY — A man who shot two people - one fatally - at an RV business in Huachuca City was arrested late Monday evening after authorities searched for him for almost five hours, a Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman said.
The 37-year-old suspect was caught at 10 p.m just off State Road 90 heading toward Tombstone, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The shooter, who has not been identified, went to Desert RV on Redwing Lane at about 5:30 p.m. Monday and shot a 48-year-old man and his 18-year-old nephew, both employees at the business, Capas said.
The older victim died and the teenager was airlifted to Banner-University Health Center in Tucson to be treated for his injuries. Their identities have not been released by the Sheriff's Office.
The search for the gunman was so intense that SR 90 was shut down between I-10 and Sierra Vista about an hour after the shootings so that deputies could comb the area. Residents living within a two-mile radius of Redwing Lane were asked to remain in their homes and lock their doors, Capas said.
It's unclear what the motive for the shootings was, Capas said. The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at the RV business at 86 E. Redwing Lane.
One of the charges the suspect faces is homicide, Capas said Monday night.
This is a developing story. Information will be released as it becomes available.
