SIERRA VISTA — In yet another delay in a manslaughter case that is almost two years old, a defense attorney told the judge Monday that his client could not show up at a hearing in person because he was on pain medication and muscle relaxers after striking a javelina with his vehicle recently.
Adam Shane Brown, 25, was expected to plead guilty on Monday morning to slamming his work truck into Ben Saffer's Toyota Prius and killing Saffer instantly on Aug. 14, 2020, investigators said.
But Assistant Public Defender Charles Kendall told Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal that Brown, of Desert Hills, could not make it to his proceeding physically because of his most recent driving mishap.
Brown had called in to the hearing at 9 a.m. and Kendall had asked for a continuance on the matter.
The request frustrated Cochise County Deputy Attorney Lori Zucco, who said the victims in the case have been waiting a long time for a resolution.
Sounding flustered, Zucco told Cardinal that Brown's failure to appear physically in court was just another ploy to avoid the plea agreement.
"The victims are getting frustrated," Zucco said. "I don't know why he now can't accept the plea agreement because he's been in other accident. Everyone has been accommodating Mr. Brown for a very long time, and I'd like to pick a date certain for him to be here."
At that point, Brown, who was listening on the court telephone line, began blurting out comments to Zucco concerning the plea agreement. Kendall and the judge both told him to consult with Kendall about the matter.
"This is my concern," Zucco said. " He's not showing up because he's trying to back out of this plea agreement."
In an email Monday, Kendall said he believes a javelina or another animal darted out in front of Brown's vehicle and he struck it. It's unknown when that crash occurred.
In the Bisbee case, Brown was charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of endangerment after investigators said he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone on State Road 80, colliding head on into Saffer's car.
The impact, which happened just north of the Mule Pass Tunnel, prompted the Prius to flip over several times, investigators said. Saffer’s fiancé Suzanne Walsh, a passenger in the front seat, was able to crawl out of the car and drag Saffer out. Walsh, a physical therapist, told the Herald/Review that she performed CPR and attempted to revive Saffer, but could not. He died at the scene.
At the time, Brown was driving a work truck and was employed as a welder by a construction company that was working on the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Court documents show he was late for work and was rushing. He has been out on bond for months.
The case has dragged on because Brown didn't like the initial attorney assigned to his case in late 2020 and asked for a new one. When the judge learned Brown earned a decent salary, she ordered him to hire his own lawyer.
But Brown then said he lost his job and claimed he had an illness and needed surgery. He was unable to hire a private attorney and Kendall was assigned to the case.
Recently, there was a settlement conference in the matter and a plea offer was tentatively agreed upon. Brown had been scheduled to appear at another proceeding to enter his plea, but that hearing was continued, as well.
Cardinal set July 18 for Brown's next hearing and Kendall told the judge it would be a change of plea proceeding.