SIERRA VISTA — “Just because it’s green is no reason to call it ag.”
So said Deborah Hillyard, Portal resident, as she voiced her concerns about a medical marijuana cultivation, packaging and dispensary on South Community Road near Portal during a lengthy meeting of the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Wednesday.
She went on to say, ”I don’t care how you slice it, it’s not traditional agriculture.”
Hillyard was one of many who wrote letters and spoke in opposition of the Special Use Authorization requested by investor Jeffrey Holmes for a marijuana operation on 42 acres in the rural area. Many cited the incomplete application; the impact to the water table; the problem with using possibly hazardous materials such as fertilizers, fungicides and pest poisons; the skunk–like odor; and the additional traffic of employees on the unpaved roads.
County Planner II Robert Kirschmann told Commissioners Wayne Gregan, Kim DePew, Jim Martzke, Gary Brauchla, Gerry Gonzales and Nancy Welch the plan was to construct a 20,000-square-foot building for the indoor grow, packaging and dispensary facility which was in line with the agricultural nature of the area. The parcel is surrounded by agricultural fields and has public land on the east and west of the property.
Kirschmann pointed out conditions placed on the SUA would help temper the concerns of the residents and retirees of Sky Village and Portal, many of whom have personal observatories and were concerned due to the state requirement of night lighting.
As far as odor, Holmes explained the operation would use the latest technology in filtering the air, which removes the pungent odor. He agreed his estimate of water use of just 150 gallons a day was under what actually may be used for the plants. The operation would add 20 to 50 jobs to the local economy.
Holmes also said the goal was not to produce much waste, but use as much of the plants as possible, even the stalks which could be made into fiber.
“I want to help the community,” he said. “I, too, want minimal impact on the environment.”
Geoff Bender, operations manager and budget officer at the Southwestern Research Station of the American Museum of Natural History in Portal, was extremely concerned for raptors that prey on small mammals that could be harmful from any pesticides used outdoors to control insects.
"It’s not the right place for this facility,” he said.
According to Howard Topoff, a biologist specializing in the fields of animal behavior and ecology, “Portal is no ordinary small town. Home to the Southwestern Research Station of the American Museum of Natural History, populated by biologists conducting field research on birds, mammals, insects, snakes, frogs and plants. Keeping Portal the biodiversity hot spot it is, and maintaining our tradition of natural history research throughout the area is a priority — our highest priority.”
Portal Fire Department’s Richard Beno emphasized the issue of risk due to fire. The small volunteer fire department is not prepared to take on any structure fires and they had no hazmat gear to protect themselves from any volatile chemicals that might be stored inside. They are only certified for brush fires.
“We could keep the fire from spreading anywhere outside, but we couldn’t go inside,” he told the commissioners.
Fred Espanek spoke on behalf of the residents of the small community of Sky Village, many of whom have observatories. He said that even with downturned lighting, the light emitted would create a light dome over the facility and would compromise their observations.
On the other hand, Portal resident Sharon Bardon and four other residents were pleased to hear there could be jobs available.
“The benefit outweighs anything," she said. "We want to thrive in the community. We want to work in the community. We don’t want this to be just a place where people come to die.”
DePew said she drove out to the site and did not make it because of the condition of the roads.
“It makes no sense to me," she said. "It’s just too remote to drive out there. I can’t approve it with the dispensary.”
Watkins, as well, cited the road conditions and suggested Holmes look for another location for the operation.
Gonzales liked the idea of jobs, but could not agree to damage that could occur to the balance of natural resources in the Portal area.
When the vote was taken, Gregan and Martzke were the two who approved of the permit. The others did not.
Another SUA indoor and outdoor marijuana grow facility across from Apple Annie’s was approved in a 5-2 vote with Brauchla and Welch voting against it.
The SUP is for the construction of a marijuana cultivation and infusion facility on a 318.31-acre parcel located at 9910 N. Fort Grant Road. The proposal included approximately 63 acres of outdoor grow, 817,120 square feet of new greenhouses, 140,000 square feet of processing, 5,100 square feet for office/security and 30,640 square feet for storage, said Planner II Christine MacLachlan. The plans call for a 100-foot buffer around the property.
There was not much of a response from people notified of the planned project either for or against.
Though the management of The Pharm, which owns a facility across the road, objected to a grow operation in close proximity that could impact its crop due to cross pollination or through the spread of disease, the question of competition between growers was raised by Adam Baugh, representing the buyers of the property.
Baugh told the commissioners, “We’ve also planned to have a 500-foot buffer between us and the grow operation across the street. We’re implementing methods that others have not done to prevent odor."
He noted they would have an enhanced streetscape, use drones and infrared lights at night and black out curtains in the greenhouse to prevent light from impacting dark skies.
Baugh said the plants were most pungent right before the marijuana is harvested and as the plants are cut down.
“We picked an area away from people,” said Baugh.
Mignonne Hollis, executive director of Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, spoke in favor of the project and said it would bring 40 new jobs to the area as well as boost the county economy.
The Pharm general manager Craig Boudle stated, “This will be a threat to our farm. The close proximity could cause cross pollination and spread diseases.”
Timothy Lasota, also with The Pharm, shared the same concerns as Boudle, but also expressed the impact on the aquifer and to roads.
As in Portal, a few people brought up the negatives of marijuana farming – odor and night lighting.
John Holcomb, who owns 160 acres across the road from the proposed operation and works at Apple Annie’s, pointed out Apple Annie’s served 150,000 people in four months and was a tourist draw.
He also said, “It stinks. It’s a different smell. Nobody wants to smell a truckload of dead skunks.”
Gregan said after the vote was taken, “You can’t tell your neighbor what to do with his property. This provides employment in an area that needs it.”