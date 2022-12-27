BISBEE — The attorney for Elections Director Lisa Marra was on the list for payment of $30,715 in the Tuesday meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, but it was pulled as the supervisors did not approve the expense.
The sum was listed in the bills due for payment, but Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, both Republicans, wanted to discuss the matter in a public meeting, so it was tabled until the Jan. 24 regular meeting.
Marra has not seen the bill and said the county attorney's office hired the firm.
The copy of the bill provided by the county was for a total of 109.50 hours from Nov. 2 through Nov. 30. Attorneys Christina Estes–Werther billed the most hours at a charge of $14,425 with Aaron Arnson charging $8,820, Trish Sturhan charging $4,897 and Michelle Stinson charging $2,160. An additional $415 was billed by Mary Walker and Alex Clayton. The bill did not provide any more detail.
Marra was required to hire an outside attorney to represent her in the lawsuits filed against her, the board of supervisors and County Recorder David Stevens for a request to hold a hand count of ballots to assuage concerns of constituents who think the election tabulating machines are not legally certified.
Marra told Judd, Crosby and Stevens in mid–October there was no way to cram in a hand count of ballots as the election was ongoing with early and mail-in ballots. She also pointed out she did not believe there was a legal way to transfer the ballots to Stevens, who was to securely transport the ballots to an unknown location to be counted by party volunteers, predominately Republican, who may or may not been trained to handle and count ballots.
After every election, Marra is required to perform a random audit of ballots in a hand count to verify the machine count. The results matched, as they have been for all the elections in Cochise County under Marra.
Marra and Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat, stood fast in their refusal to participate and heeded the advice of County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts, who had cautioned Judd, Crosby and Stevens from the start. Both counsels told them a hand count was illegal.
At the time Marra stated, “As County Attorney McIntyre clearly stated, as did Chief Civil Deputy Roberts previously, employees cannot be forced to perform work that is illegal. I stand by their legal decision.”
The Arizona Counties Insurance Pool participated via phone and supported the warnings given to Judd and Crosby by the county attorney’s office.
But, in spite of the advice of the county’s own attorneys and the insurance pool, they ignored it and Judd and Crosby voted to hire attorney Bryan Blehm to represent them in the case. Blehm worked for the Arizona Republican party and was involved in the 2020 effort to overturn the presidential election and the 2022 election results.
A lawsuit quickly followed, filed by the Arizona branch of the Alliance of Retired Americans Inc. and a county Democrat, Stephani Stephenson.
Kori Lorick, state elections director under the secretary of state, made the state’s position known and maintained the machines were federally and state certified, in response to allegations the laboratories doing the certifications were not.
"Attempting to implement a full hand count at this late stage would jeopardize the county's ability to conduct a fair and accurate election," Lorick stated. “Arizona has rigorous standards in place to ensure that electronic voting systems used in our elections are secure and accurate, including federal and state certification requirements, pre– and post–election logic and accuracy testing and post–election limited hand count audits.”
Judd and Crosby promised the county taxpayers would not be liable for the legal expenses as they had people, whose identities were not disclosed, who offered to pay any fees involved.
McIntyre pointed out that was illegal. One cannot make contributions involving elections.
Judd and Crosby hired attorney Blehm to represent them. English opposed the move.
Though an unknown party did pay Blehm’s $10,000 retainer directly to his office, it is not clear if the county owes him any more money. Requests for any bills received from Blehm or his office have been submitted, but by press time, there were no bills sent to the county.
Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled against Judd, Crosby and Stevens and said there would be no hand count and to stop any further activity in the regard.
Not long after, Judd and Crosby agreed Blehm should file suit against Marra for not following the directions of the supervisors even though she answers to the county administrator, not the supervisors. As fast as the suit was filed, Blehm pulled it and asked for dismissal of the case. The filing was not approved by the supervisors in a public meeting. He had been hired only to defend them in the hand count lawsuit filed by the Alliance and Stephenson.
The action led to a complaint filed with the attorney general’s office of an open meeting law violation, something Crosby has been accused of more than once. So far, there has been no word on the progress of the complaint investigation.