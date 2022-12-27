BISBEE — The attorney for Elections Director Lisa Marra was on the list for payment of $30,715 in the Tuesday meeting of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, but it was pulled as the supervisors did not approve the expense.

The sum was listed in the bills due for payment, but Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, both Republicans, wanted to discuss the matter in a public meeting, so it was tabled until the Jan. 24 regular meeting.

