Then-Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra attends a meeting last year.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

BISBEE — Lisa Marra, former Cochise County Elections Director, has been provided a settlement payout of $130,000 through the Arizona Counties Insurance Pool, the county’s risk management insurer, following claims of a toxic work environment.

In January, Marra filed a Notice of Constructive Discharge against Cochise County and in accordance with state law, the county had 15 days to address the “toxic” work environment she claimed was created by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens as they pressured her to participate in a hand count of the 2022 midterm election to assuage some constituents who believed the election was stolen.

