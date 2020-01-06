Cochise College invites the public to celebrate and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A Day of Remembrance with a reading of the “Letter From Birmingham Jail” will be held in collaboration with the Cochise County Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
10 a.m. — noon at the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at Melody Lane in Bisbee.
2 p.m. — 4 p.m. in the Library Horace Steele Conference Room on the Sierra Vista Campus with a connection to classroom 1108 on the Douglas Campus.
Participating in the reading from Cochise College includes President J.D. Rottweiler, Sierra Vista Student Government Association President Mr. Larry White, Douglas Campus Student Government Association President Ms. Samantha Gonzalez, and Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts.
To read the entire letter takes approximately an hour.
Light refreshments will be served after the reading on the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus.
Submitted by Sharrina Cook-General