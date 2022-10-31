An embattled organization that houses troubled youths, and that state health officials want shut down because of myriad violations, will have its day in Cochise County Superior Court, a judge has ordered.

Cochise County Superior Judge David Thorn issued an order in late October that gives lawyers representing   Mary's Mission and Developmental Center, as well as attorney's representing the Arizona Department of Health Services, an opportunity to give oral arguments in the matter.  The oral arguments have been scheduled for Nov. 19 and will be given via telephone, rather than in person, the order shows.

