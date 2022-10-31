An embattled organization that houses troubled youths, and that state health officials want shut down because of myriad violations, will have its day in Cochise County Superior Court, a judge has ordered.
Cochise County Superior Judge David Thorn issued an order in late October that gives lawyers representing Mary's Mission and Developmental Center, as well as attorney's representing the Arizona Department of Health Services, an opportunity to give oral arguments in the matter. The oral arguments have been scheduled for Nov. 19 and will be given via telephone, rather than in person, the order shows.
Mary's Mission filed a complaint against the state's health department following the latter's decision to put Mary's Mission's Cochise County operations out of business.
An attorney representing Mary's Mission — which provides a residential program for youngsters between the ages of 11 and 17 — had initially asked for a jury trial earlier this year in the case after an administrative law judge ruled that both the boys' and girls' centers should be closed because of the violations found during numerous inspections.
The decision by administrative law judge Tammy Eigenheer to have Mary's Mission's licenses revoked came in February after a four-day hearing in Phoenix in December where both sides argued the matter. A designee to the interim director of the health department followed suit, and in March Mary’s Mission was ordered to “cease and desist all actions.”
Officials at Mary’s Mission were given two appeal options — they could request another hearing with the Health Department, or they could seek a judicial review in Cochise County Superior Court. The case was assigned to Thorn after at least two other Cochise County Superior Court judges recused themselves from the matter, records show.
But Mary's Mission officials have vehemently denied the evidence against them, saying that violations were minor and that none of the children in their care were ever in danger. Mary's Mission officials claimed that the state's investigators had personal issues with them and wanted them gone from the community.
This past April, Thorn stayed the decision by the administrative law judge and the health department, allowing Mary's Mission to remain open until further notice.
In a 30-page brief filed in September, the Attorney General's Office, which is representing the health department, again asked the judge to close Mary's Mission, saying that the violations are real and that allegations that the state was "out to get them," are unfounded.
"They do not address the testimony and evidence, including their own admission that Mary's Mission failed to protect its residents from harm, violated its licensing rules, and provided false information to the Department [the health department.]", the brief says. "Substantial evidence supports the decision to revoke the two behavioral health residential facility licenses held by Mary's Mission and appellant fails to argue otherwise."
As he had written in his notice of appeal earlier this year, Mary's Mission lawyer Chris Russell repeated in the motion for a jury trial that his clients are asking for a proceeding because the administrative law judge had “erroneously admitted over the respondent’s objections, irrelevant, inflammatory and unduly prejudicial evidence, to include newspaper articles about Mary’s Mission which made numerous false and unsubstantiated claims about Mary’s Mission.”
Russell also said that Eigenheer admitted into evidence “over 80 pages of unsubstantiated allegations not pled in the (state’s) Notice of Intent, to include an additional 28 allegations, which was unduly prejudicial to Mary’s Mission.”
The Herald/Review sent an email to Mary's Mission on Monday seeking comment, directed to Chris Anable, who was previously the center's operations manager. A response was returned by Renee Gaboury, who informed the newspaper that Anable no longer works for the organization. Gaboury is an administrator at Mary's Mission according to her email.
The newspaper asked Gaboury about Anable's status and also sought comment on the status of the case in superior court. Gaboury did not respond further.
