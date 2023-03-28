The fate of a local facility for troubled youths has been in limbo for almost a year since a judge stopped a shut down of the center because of hazardous conditions alleged by the state.

Now that same judge has ordered that attorneys representing Mary’s Mission and Developmental Center and the Arizona Department of Health Services — which licenses Mary’s Mission’s two locations in Cochise County — deliver oral arguments in his courtroom as early as next week so that he can decide whether to shut down the facility once and for all or leave it open.

