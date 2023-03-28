The fate of a local facility for troubled youths has been in limbo for almost a year since a judge stopped a shut down of the center because of hazardous conditions alleged by the state.
Now that same judge has ordered that attorneys representing Mary’s Mission and Developmental Center and the Arizona Department of Health Services — which licenses Mary’s Mission’s two locations in Cochise County — deliver oral arguments in his courtroom as early as next week so that he can decide whether to shut down the facility once and for all or leave it open.
In the meantime and with an uncertain future, Mary’s Mission has been advertising its “services” on its Facebook page and in at least one Sierra Vista magazine called Neighbors of South Sierra Vista.
The ads tout Mary’s Mission as a “Youth Behavioral Health Residential Facility Empowering Youth and Preparing Them for Independence.” The services they offer include family support and counseling, court supervised visitation, transportation, spiritual counseling and ceremony, education, individual tutoring services, community outreach, DUI services and individual and family counseling.
But state health officials have said Mary’s Mission endangers youth.
In early and mid-2021, health department officials sent to inspect the boys residential facility in Sierra Vista and the girls home in Hereford came away with a lengthy list of violations at both locations they said were hazardous to youngsters in the care of Mary’s Mission.
The state went as far as saying that the lives of the young clients — the youths served by Mary’s Mission are between 11 and 17 — were at risk and it wanted to yank the licenses at both facilities and shut them down.
The majority of the youngsters who live at Mary’s Mission’s centers suffer with mental health and behavioral issues. Many hail from Native American nations within Arizona. William Lacey, the chief executive officer of Mary’s Mission, once told the Herald/Review that the youths come from homes where they are unwanted or where their parents have lost the ability to raise their children.
The decision by administrative law judge Tammy Eigenheer to have Mary’s Mission’s licenses revoked came in February 2022. Her ruling was preceded by a four-day hearing in Phoenix in December 2021 when both sides argued the matter. In March 2022, a designee to the interim director of the health department ordered Mary’s Mission to “cease and desist all actions.”
Mary’s Mission officials vehemently denied the evidence against them, saying that violations were minor and that none of the children in their care were ever in danger. They also claimed the state’s investigators had personal issues with them and wanted them gone from the community.
Following Eigenheer’s ruling and the cease and desist order, the state gave Mary’s Mission two appeal options — it could request another hearing with the Health Department or it could seek a judicial review in Cochise County Superior Court. Mary’s Mission chose the latter.
The case was assigned to Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn in April 2022 after at least two other Cochise County Superior Court judges recused themselves from the matter, records show.
That same month, Thorn stayed the decision by the administrative law judge and the health department, allowing Mary’s Mission to remain open until further notice.
Over the last 11 months as the status of Mary’s Mission remained undecided, there have been a handful of back-and-forth transactions between the state, the attorneys representing Mary’s Mission and Thorn.
Following the state’s decision to yank the facility’s licenses for the two group homes, lawyers for Mary’s Mission filed a complaint against the state’s health department.
Chris Russell, a local attorney representing Mary’s Mission, initially asked for a jury trial in early 2022 after Eigenheer made her decision.
In a 30-page brief filed in September 2022, the Attorney General’s Office, which is representing the health department, again asked the judge to close Mary’s Mission, saying the violations are real and that allegations that the state was “out to get them,” are unfounded.
Oral arguments were set in the matter for Nov. 30, 2022, but were later continued.
In an order dated Dec. 14, 2022, Thorn denied Mary’s Mission’s motion for a jury trial “de novo,” saying the organization already had a four-day trial in Phoenix in December 2021.
Earlier this year, oral arguments were going to be rescheduled or Thorn was going to rule on Mary’s Mission’s fate from the bench.
Earlier this week, Thorn’s office said oral arguments would be scheduled as early as next week and the judge would issue a ruling based on that proceeding.
The ads Mary’s Mission has been running at a time when its footing is shaky is not a violation, said health department spokesman Tom Herrmann.
“Mary’s Mission has been granted a stay allowing it to continue operating while they appeal the license revocation,” Herrmann said Tuesday in an email. “Yes, they are permitted to advertise at this time.”
Requests for comment sent to Lacey, Russell and attorney Robert Stachel concerning the ads went unanswered this week.