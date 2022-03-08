FORT HUACHUCA— No more masks at this Army installation if you're fully vaxxed.
Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, the mask mandate was lifted on Fort Huachuca for all those who are fully vaccinated, according to a new order issued by Commanding Gen. Tony Hale.
But those who are not fully vaxxed — including students at the installation's schools — must still don face covers indoors.
An article in Military.com said last week commanders of military installations across the United States were instructed to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 community guidelines "to determine whether troops, employees and visitors must wear masks indoors or be screened for the coronavirus."
Fort Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton said the new order jibes with the current COVID conditions in Cochise County, which according to the CDC, are medium at the moment.
The military.com article states that according to the new Defense Department guidance issued last week, masks and screening will not be required for installations in counties where the CDC COVID-19 community level is considered to be low.
For communities where the level is deemed medium, screening will continue, but indoor mask requirements can be dropped.
And in areas where the level is high, screening and indoor mask wearing will continue for all, regardless of vaccination status, said Under Secretary of Defense Gilbert Cisneros in a memo last week.
A color-coded map published by the CDC showing counties in every state has Cochise County in yellow, which means medium. In counties with a medium level, masks are optional but at-risk residents should be cautious.
Linton said individuals on post may be asked to show proof of vaccination.
"Folks should be prepared to provide proof of their vaccination status if asked by facility managers," Linton said in an email Tuesday.
Hale's order says: "Effective 0001, March 8, 2022, masks are no longer required on the installation for fully vaccinated personnel assigned or attached to USAICoE organizations. Fully vaccinated is defined as 14 days past the first dose of a one dose vaccine, or 14 days past the second dose of a two dose vaccine. Tenant Commanders retain their authority to implement or maintain COVID mitigation measures, to include mandatory mask wear, in accordance with their higher headquarters directives and their individual missions."
"Unvaccinated personnel will continue to wear masks in all facilities on the installation."
Senior leaders will address other COVID mitigation measures currently in effect later this week, Hale's order says.
The White House-led Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said Monday federal facilities in counties with low or medium COVID-19 community levels can drop the mask requirement, regardless of vaccination status. About 70% of U.S. counties covering 72% of the U.S. population are listed as having low or medium levels.
True to Hale's order, the schools on Fort Huachuca are requiring that students who are unvaccinated wear masks.
That does not sit well with at least one parent who also lives on post and whose child attends one of the schools on the installation.
Rosa Rodriguez sent a letter to Mark Goodman, superintendent of the Fort Huachuca Accommodation School District, after Goodman's office sent a notice to all parents concerning the new order set to take effect on Tuesday.
"The Operation Order changes the masking requirement here on post for vaccinated individuals, including our five and older students. At this time, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask indoors, and we would like to allow our students the same opportunity if they meet the vaccination requirement," a portion of Goodman's notice says.
The notice includes a section at the bottom where the parent is asked to fill out information indicating whether their child has been fully vaccinated.
Rodriguez said such a requirement would create an atmosphere of discrimination between vaccinated and unvaccinated children.
"Are we aware that the new policy is now visually segregating the youth into vax'd and not vax'd?" Rodriguez asks in her missive. "Is this really something we want to bring into the schoolhouse? This encourages discrimination and it will be the teachers and administrators facing the consequences of your decision."
Rodriguez said in an email Tuesday that she had not received a response from Goodman.
Fort Huachuca's schools are considered a tenant of the installation, as mentioned in Hale's order.
Meanwhile, published reports show that COVID-19 cases have been falling among U.S. service members over the past month, from more than 10,000 new cases the week ending Feb. 2 to 2,296 in the past week. The DoD has tracked 388,151 cases in U.S. service members since the start of the pandemic.