COCHISE COUNTY — With a Sept. 27 ruling from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper stating the state law prohibiting school mask mandates is unconstitutional, school districts in Cochise County are rapidly reassessing their mask policies.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the governing board will be hosting a special meeting on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. to discuss the mask policy for the district. As of Sept. 28, masking is required by all SVUSD students, staff and visitors.
She said members of the public are welcome to attend the special meeting in-person or via live stream on SVUSD's YouTube channel.
Bisbee Unified School District Superintendent Tom Woody said there will be no immediate changes to the district's mask policy — where masks are optional for students and staff — until the school board discusses the matter in its Oct. 19 meeting.
Douglas Unified School District Superintendent Ana Samaniego was not immediately available for comment on the Sept. 27 ruling, but stated previously that the district plans to abide by the state law. As of Sept. 28, masks are required by all DUSD students and staff.
How did this all begin?
Before the Sept. 27 ruling, the Maricopa County Superior Court debated the constitutionality of House Bill 2898, which prohibits school districts from enforcing mask mandates.
Some school districts in Cochise County choose to reinstate their mask mandates after Judge Randall Warner ruled on Aug. 16 that the law wouldn't take effect until Sept. 29.
On Aug. 17, Sierra Vista Unified School District decided to reinstate its mask mandate, citing the recommendations from county, state and federal health agencies.
"Throughout this pandemic we have always followed the guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Arizona Health Department, Cochise County Health Department and the Arizona Department of Education, and our district’s decision to reinstate our masking guidelines comes directly from that guidance," SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes said in an email.
Holmes said as of Sept. 21, SVUSD has 128 students and 10 staff members who have tested positive since school started on Aug. 4, and 728 students and staff have had to quarantine.
"We have noticed a positive impact from our masking guidelines from the numbers we have prior to August 19th," Holmes said.
Douglas Unified School District reinstated its mask mandate on Aug. 18.
"The decision was based on CDC, State Health Department and Cochise County Health Department recommendations," Samaniego said in an email. "We listened to science and health experts."
Since DUSD started the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 5, Samaniego said the district had 35 students and seven staff members test positive for COVID-19, with 63 students and staff having to quarantine.
The Bisbee Unified School District chose to keep masks optional.
"When we developed the mitigation plan for this year we stayed with recommending the masks, partly due to the legislature banning them (originally it was stated that the bill was retroactive to July 1)." Woody said in an email. "We have left this decision open to change depending on the number of COVID cases that we have with the students."
Woody said the district has 15 COVID cases with 102 people quarantined.
"COVID cases are not much different from last year," said Woody. "Due to not having all students wear masks, the number of students who have to quarantine is greater than last year. So far we have not seen a student that was exposed and quarantined end up testing positive."
The Herald/Review reached out to the Benson Unified School District, Willcox Unified School District, Tombstone Unified School District and the San Simon Unified School District, but officials were not immediately available for comment.
Current COVID-19 conditions
Cochise County Health & Social Services Director Dr. Alicia Thompson said there have been 352 school-related COVID-19 cases countywide since Aug. 4.
"There have been three pediatric hospitalizations since the start of the semester and a total of eight since the start of the pandemic," said Thompson in an email. "At CHSS we align with the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," which recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
In Cochise County, Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Sept. 28 that 833 people of all ages are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 326 deaths.
AZDHS states 2,853 people younger than 20 years old are in the hospital with COVID-19 statewide as of Sept. 28.
Effect of masks
On Sept. 24, Pima County co-authored a study with the CDC on the effectiveness of school mask mandates on COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.
The study looked at 98% of the K–12 public non-charter schools in Maricopa and Pima counties (1,020 of 1,041 total).
The study looked at schools that established an early mask mandate before the beginning of the school year, a late mask mandate that started after the beginning of the school year and schools that did not establish a mask mandate.
The study found that of the 191 school-associated outbreaks between July 15-Aug. 31, 8.4% of school-associated COVID-19 outbreaks came from schools with an early mask mandate, 32.5% came from schools with late mask mandates, and 59.2% came from schools with no mask mandate.
Districts' initial plans
Prior to the Sept. 27 ruling, Cochise County school districts planned to make necessary actions to abide by the state law once it took effect on Sept. 29.
Samaniego said prior to Monday's ruling that after Sept. 28, masks would be optional for DUSD students and staff.
The Herald/Review reached back out to Samaniego inquiring if Monday's ruling will or will not affect the district's mask policy, but did not receive a response as of publication.
"SVUSD will always follow state law and our masking guideline expires prior to the law taking effect on September 29th," said Holmes prior to the Sept. 27 ruling. "Should any ruling effect the law we will evaluate our policy and continue to follow the guidance from the CDC, Arizona Health Department, Cochise County Health Department and the Arizona Department of Education."
"It will be a discussion with the board to decide how to proceed," said Woody. "My thought is to base the masks on CDC guidelines and the current COVID situation in the community and county."
What happens now?
SVUSD and BUSD will be discussing their districts' mask policies with their governing boards. SVUSD will have a special meeting on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. and BUSD will discuss the topic during its Oct. 19 meeting.
C.J. Karamargin, communications director for Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, said the governor plans to challenge the ruling.
"We are still reviewing the ruling, but this decision is clearly an example of judicial overreach," said Karamargin in an email. "Arizona’s state government operates with three branches, and it’s the duty and authority of only the legislative branch to organize itself and to make laws.
"Unfortunately, (the Sept. 27) decision is the result of a rogue judge interfering with the authority and processes of another branch of government. Further action will be taken to challenge this ruling and ensure separation of powers is maintained."