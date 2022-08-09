ssvec

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative linemen worked through the night Saturday and Sunday to restore power to customers.

A massive thunderstorm that dumped more than an inch of rain in some locations and brought winds topping 50 mph left a wide path of devastation in Cochise County beginning Saturday, Aug. 6.

The initial storm, which started around 6 p.m. in the Elfrida area, knocked down 23 power poles and miles of line, putting more than 600 members out of power, according to Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative spokesman Mike Cook.

