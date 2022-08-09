A massive thunderstorm that dumped more than an inch of rain in some locations and brought winds topping 50 mph left a wide path of devastation in Cochise County beginning Saturday, Aug. 6.
The initial storm, which started around 6 p.m. in the Elfrida area, knocked down 23 power poles and miles of line, putting more than 600 members out of power, according to Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative spokesman Mike Cook.
“It was all hands on deck,” Cook said. “We had an entire substation out in McNeal, and our guys did a remarkable job getting the power back on.”
Cook is the maintenance and construction manager in Willcox. He credited the work of fellow linemen for getting one of the Cooperative’s largest members, Fiesta Canning, back in operation. Cook said the work of Mark Roll and the linemen from Benson and Sierra Vista restored power to the company at a crucial time. Roll is the maintenance and construction manager in Sierra Vista.
“We had seven guys work through the night on Saturday into Sunday, then 12 guys worked Sunday and four more came out that afternoon,” Cook said.
Of the 23 poles that were knocked down and damaged, 20 were replaced by Monday morning. The three remaining poles are located on a property that does not receive service, and two are located at remote locations.
“Most of the affected members were back on within a couple of hours, but we did have a few members who were out for up to 28 hours,” Cook said.
Sunday evening, a second violent storm rocked the Hereford, Sierra Vista, Wilcox and San Simon areas, knocking out power and causing outages. SSVEC line workers again responded, getting power restored in a relatively short amount of time, according to Nathan Hodges, vice president of operations.
“Our crews performed admirably, all across our service area,” Hodges said. “Their commitment to our members and their talents in making repairs and restoring power are remarkable.”