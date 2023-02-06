town hall 2 (copy)

Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre

 HERALD/REVIEW FILE

Following a DUI arrest last month that has cast a cloud of uncertainty over his office, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre announced he will not be resigning in a statement released Monday morning.

In his statement, McIntyre reflected on his time as county attorney, looking back at what he has accomplished as well as what the future of his position will entail, before ultimately weighing the consequences of his actions in late January.

