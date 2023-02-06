Following a DUI arrest last month that cast a cloud of uncertainty over his office, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre announced he will not be resigning in a statement released Monday morning.
In his statement, McIntyre reflected on his time as county attorney, looking back at what he has accomplished as well as what the future of his position will entail, before ultimately weighing the consequences of his actions in late January.
“After consulting with my team, my external support group, and receiving substantial input both positive and negative from the community, I have determined that I will remain in office to carry out the duties I was elected to perform,” McIntyre wrote in his statement.
“My resignation would result in an appointment process determined exclusively by the Board of Supervisors and leave complete uncertainty as to the future policies, goals, and objectives of this office. I respect and acknowledge the substantial criticism this decision may bring. I also appreciate the support I have received thus far from the community.”
McIntyre went on to say that while he will deal with his personal consequences, he still strives to commit himself to Cochise County in a professional context.
Despite his choice remain in office, McIntyre still faces legal consequences following his arrest late last month.
McIntyre was pulled over at 2:24 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 and found to have a blood alcohol content of .210, over twice the legal limit of .08. Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman is still deciding where the case should be tried — whether it stays in Sierra Vista’s Justice Court or heads to another court outside of the county depends on a variety of factors.
Curfman said last week that McIntyre will likely hire his own attorney so as to not be prosecuted by someone from his own office. Curfman also noted the case could be heard by an outside justice of the peace if he feels there’s a conflict of interest.
