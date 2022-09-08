Stevens

Jay Albert Stevens

COCHISE COUNTY — A man who hailed deputies early Thursday morning as he was walking down a road was arrested after he told the officers he had just shot and killed a person.

Cochise County Sheriff's deputies charged Jay Albert Stevens, 52, of McNeal, with first degree murder, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.

