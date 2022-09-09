A McNeal man who waved down deputies and admitted he had just fatally shot a man early Thursday told sheriff's investigators he killed his stepfather because the victim had accused him of never reading the Bible, a probable cause report shows.
But murder suspect Jay Albert Stevens, who is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $1 million bond, enumerated several other reasons why he shot his stepfather in the chest twice with a .40 caliber handgun on Thursday.
Additionally, Stevens, 52, told Cochise County sheriff's detectives that he wanted to bury his stepfather, but was "too lazy" to do so. He also said he had thought of chaining the dead man's body to the back of his truck to "drag him out into the desert," but decided against that as well.
"I was gonna bury him, but I'm too lazy to dig a hole that big," Stevens told investigators.
Based on the report, the argument regarding the Bible was just one of the issues between the men. Detectives advised Stevens of his Miranda rights — the right to remain silent — but he said he wanted to talk, the report shows.
Sheriff's deputies initially encountered Stevens just after 1 a.m. Thursday as the suspect was walking along Central Avenue near McNeal, a sheriff's spokeswoman said. Stevens waved the deputies over and they asked him if he was OK. He then blurted out that he had just shot and killed his stepfather, the report shows.
The suspect was taken into custody and Stevens directed them to a house on Hondo Lane in Pearce where the shooting had occurred. The stepfather's body — the victim is not being identified — was between the house and the garage, the report says.
When investigators questioned Stevens at the sheriff's Elfrida substation, he indicated the shooting was the result of "a lot of years of putting up with this (expletive)," Stevens said.
Stevens told detectives that no one in Stevens' family liked his stepfather and that the victim — who Stevens said was an alcoholic — had "brainwashed" Stevens' mother into becoming a drunk too, the report says. Stevens said he had moved to Arizona about four years ago to help care for his mother, whose health was deteriorating.
"This has been building in me for a long time," said Stevens, who described his stepfather with various curse words.
Stevens then asked investigators if he could tell them what had happened leading up to the shooting. He said he and his stepfather had spent most of the day Wednesday drinking beer.
"What I did today was just probably 20 years of (expletive)," Stevens said.
He then explained that he and his stepfather were standing in the garage and started talking about the Bible, the report shows. Stevens said his stepfather accused him of not reading the Bible because Stevens did not understand the book, the report shows. Their row escalated and the victim told Stevens, "If you don't like it, you can get out."
The suspect said he then went into his bedroom and "stewed" over the argument for several hours, the report shows.
"It took me a while to get the gumption to go out there with a gun," he told detectives.
Stevens said he walked into the living room with the firearm: "I put the gun right up to his face," the report shows. The suspect said his stepfather looked at him and said, "(expletive) off."
A that point, Stevens said he shot his stepfather once in the chest, the report says.
"I was attempting to kill him," Stevens told investigators.
He added that after the first shot, his stepfather looked at him, and realizing that the victim was still alive, Stevens said he peeled off another round, shooting his stepfather in the chest again, the report says. Following that, Stevens said he punched the victim in the face several times out of "anger and rage," the report shows.
The suspect said he then removed his stepfather's "bloody (expletive) out of the house," the report says. That's when Stevens also told detectives that he was either going to bury his stepfather or drag him behind his truck in the desert.
One of the detectives interviewing Stevens asked him why he changed his mind regarding what to do with the body. Stevens said he knew he was going to get caught and instead opted to take his dogs to his sister's house in McNeal so that they would be safe, the report says. He also told his sibling that he had just shot and killed their stepfather and that she should call the sheriff's office so they could arrest him.
He then went outside and began walking along Central Avenue until he spotted deputies, the report shows.
Stevens has been charged with first degree murder.