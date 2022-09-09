Stevens

Jay Albert Stevens

A McNeal man who waved down deputies and admitted he had just fatally shot a man early Thursday told sheriff's investigators he killed his stepfather because the victim had accused him of never reading the Bible, a probable cause report shows.

But murder suspect Jay Albert Stevens, who is being held at the Cochise County Jail on $1 million bond, enumerated several other reasons why he shot his stepfather in the chest twice with a .40 caliber handgun on Thursday.

