Background: Known for bringing sarcasm, cynicism, wit and humor to the many expressive characters he has sketched over the years, 68-year-old Bisbee cartoonist/illustrator/characterist Pablo Pencil (born Francis Kiman) has a long and storied career steeped in the arts. He has served as an artist-in-residence for the state of New Hampshire, assistant professor at Plymouth State College, and a drawing, sculpture and guest artist for the theater department.
Working artist: He holds a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies in art and theater and was the scenic designer for the Karamu House in Cleveland, the oldest African-American theater company in the U.S. He has designed trade shows, exhibits and TV news sets along with those for theater, opera, ballets and special events. He worked for the Boston Ballet Company as an assistant to designers and as a drafter/model maker. He has been a judge two consecutive years for the Boston Globe Scholastic Arts Exhibit and is the former founder/owner of the Batchelder artist studios in Plymouth, New Hampshire. Locally, he has created nine murals for Casa Saludables in Naco, Sonora, while working with child artists. As a sculptor, he uses recycled items like metals, wood and plastic. He is also a draftsman, a designer, a poet and a mural painter.
How long have you been an artist?
All my adult life and beyond.
When did you know you had this kind of talent?
About 3½ years ago.
How and where did you learn your art?
Being curious. I followed creative people around and asked questions. I also worked with a ballet staff as a young man and apprenticed with Michael Pinania.
Where have you shown your art?
Everywhere I can get away with it. I’ve had my drawings at Shape Shifter Gallery and Thamm Gallery in Bisbee.
Where do you live now and where did you study art?
In the Bakerville section of Bisbee. I studied for one semester in industrial design at Massachusetts College of Art.
What medium do you use, have you used, which others have you experimented with?
I have utilized all kinds of materials in art/sculpture/theater and in some film work. I can weld, plasma cut, build, carve, etc.
What's on the horizon for you and your art?
Integrated poetry, cartoons and images with large-scale projections, interactive 3-D projects with small groups, more involvement with multidisciplinary arts (dance/music, theater environments). I utilized drawing almost continuously as a means to save my sanity and recovery during five surgeries to repair and replace blocked arteries that had almost killed me and left me barely able to walk. Carol Chandler of Sense of Place Gallery (Brewery Avenue, Bisbee) offered me a show in her gallery, and the rest is history. Oh! Not being dead yet has given me a lot of time to joyfully give back through my art. My hope is that my art may continue to give back long after I’m gone to help others understand life, beauty and strength.
Pablo Pencil's original art titled "Emotional Content" can be seen at an exhibit at Studio 917 Art Gallery, 917 G Ave., Douglas, April 1-23.