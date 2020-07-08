BISBEE — Eight candidates will be vying in the primary for a chance to run for the three Board of Supervisors seats in November election. Each supervisor elected will serve for four years. The top vote-earner from each party will advance to the general election.
District 1
Tom Borer, incumbent
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired DOD 40 year Civil Servant
Address: Sierra Vista
Party Affiliation: Republican
Family: Married 35 years, Spouse Sharon, 5 adult children, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild on the way.
Tell us a little about yourself, 30 words or less:
Hello, I am a 64 year old man who enjoys the outdoors, spending time with family, and working hard to make a difference in serving the people of Cochise County.
H/R: What qualifies you to run for the county Board of Supervisors?
I’ve lived in Cochise County 26 years and worked on Fort Huachuca (FH) 22 years. During my time on FH, I served in many positions, including: Quality Assurance, Contract Management, Logistics, Executive Officer for Department of Public Works, Chief of Plans and Operations, Director of Plans Training, Mobilization, and Security, and culminating my career as the Deputy to the Garrison Commander where I served as the Senior Civilian overseeing all Garrison Operations.
In February of 2019, I submitted my resume for the Board of Supervisor vacancy, District one. As a result, I was invited to interview for the position and was subsequently selected and appointed to the position.
Therefore, as the incumbent District One County Supervisor with over a year in the position, I am in the best position to continue leading the county into the future. I believe I understand the many issues the county faces and with the relationships I have built during my time with FH and throughout the District and County, my leadership will keep the county moving forward well into the future. For additional information please see my website tomborer.com.
H/R: What issues facing the county are most important to you and how will you improve them?
Support Fort Huachuca. It’s the economic engine of Cochise County. Without the Fort, I believe we will dwindle away. When a community loses a military base, it results in economic devastation. Together we must oppose any action that minimizes missions on Fort Huachuca. The life we know depends on it. I will fight to keep the Fort.
Protecting taxpayers is one of my most important tasks. I will work to ensure tax dollars are appropriately spent to meet community needs. I know the money government spends comes from the “TAXPAYER.” I’ll fight to keep our property tax rates low and that the citizens have a voice in the process. I will take advantage of other revenue streams i.e., grants, state shared revenues, etc., keeping taxes as low as possible, still meeting community needs.
Smart growth, there is a place for everyone in this county. Valleys, mountains, desert and more. Balance is the key. I want and support the well-planned urban developments that employ all the efficiencies necessary to protect the environment, especially our water. For rural areas, I will fight for property owner rights to keep their farms, ranches, and the opportunity to live how they choose within the law.
H/R: What are your views on economic development, Fort Huachuca and the focus on the Hwy. 191 corridor?
My economic development views are clear and focused. We must foster and encourage businesses that augment our lifestyle and fit our southeastern Arizona culture. We need businesses that will respect the environment, understand our natural resource (water) challenges, and protect our open spaces. We need to constantly review our policies, rules, and regulations and make them user friendly to encourage new business development aimed at higher paying high-tech job opportunities.
The Fort is the economic engine and largest employer in Cochise County. Fort Huachuca brings approximately $2.8 Billion into the state and local economy. Just imagine losing that level of financial support. Having firsthand experience of losing a Military Base in a Base Realignment and Closure, I can tell you no one wins and surrounding communities will struggle to survive, let alone prosper. Together we must oppose any action that minimizes missions or threatens Fort Huachuca. The life we know depends on it.
Once the new Port of Entry is complete, Hwy. 191 will be a gateway into the US through southeast Arizona. Business opportunities and development will quickly expand. It’s a prime area with potential for light industrial, manufacturing, warehousing, etc. It’s critical we posture ourselves to support this.
H/R: Tiny homes, alternative building techniques and owner build out opt out are popular in the county. What are your views on them?
I support property owner’s rights affording them the opportunity to live how they choose, within the laws, rules and regulations. Whether we’re talking about Tiny Homes, Alternative Building Techniques or Opt Out Building, some level of oversight is needed to ensure proper building practices and codes are followed. Thus, we have permitting and inspection processes. The process protects the current owners, future owners, and in some cases, their neighbors from potentially life threatening mistakes. It’s a second set of eyes. It’s not intended to make things hard, but to make sure things are done right. I believe in general, owner builders do everything they can to ensure the codes are met. When using a licensed General Contractor, you can have confidence, to get that license, they’ve had to learn, study and be tested before their license is issued.
Owner Builder Opt out is different. Plan reviews and building inspections are different or not required. I believe critical inspections are utilities, i.e., septic systems, electrical, plumbing, and gas lines. Bottom line is I support the Owner Builder Opt Out program. However, I believe there are points we need to address as we work through program making modifications while keeping costs affordable.
Tom Crosby, District 1 candidate
Age: 61
Address: Sierra Vista
Occupation: Retired U.S. Border Patrol
Party Affiliation: Republican
Family: Married 31 years to wife, Ronda. Daughter is an Army Blackhawk instructor pilot. Son adjunct professor of Philosophy at Pima college, and U of A.
Tell us a bit about yourself:
Lived on two small ranches/farms, one on the Kings River, raising horses, cattle, alfalfa, Sudan grass, grapes, plums, walnuts. Have a Bachelor or Art degree psychology. U.S. Border Patrol Agent and Pilot for 26 years. Section Leader and Class spokesman of my Border Patrol Academy Class. Commercial/Instrument, Helicopter/Fixed wing Airman’s Certificate, Advanced/ Instrument Ground Instructor. After 9-11-2001, Border Patrol Lead Intelligence Agent.
H/R: What qualifies you to run for the county Board of Supervisors?
I’m not a “yes man." In spite of being marginalized and criticized by the liberal Herald, neither the paper nor anyone else has ever successfully so much as tried to debate me about the way I voted on an issue while on the City Council. I’ve proven my outstanding judgement, foresight, and guts time and again. I have an extreme distaste for corruption. Keeping the vast majority of the county citizens safe necessarily entails depriving some other citizens accused of crimes of their rights and liberty. There is no more serious business the county does than that. I dare say that few have had a law enforcement career that compares to my 26 years in the Border Patrol, and previous work in juvenile corrections. I volunteered hundreds of hours in the Cochise County Jail over about 7 years, ministering to adults and juveniles in English and Spanish. I have an unusually balanced view of law enforcement and inmates. I care about both. And it is typical for me to care more about citizens’ rights than they do themselves.
H/R: What issues facing the county are most important to you and how will you improve them?
The County pension liability is now up to $42.4 million in the red, and increasing for about the next 18 years. Sierra Vista residents are facing the tax burden of the combined city and county pension liabilities of an estimated $95 million by the end of this fiscal year and are increasing exponentially.
I will hunt for and stop government waste. I will stop dishonest attempts at tax increases like the Sierra Vista electric tax, the Upper San Pedro Water District attempt, and any other dishonest ballot issues from going through the county Elections Office, via any intergovernmental agreements. Ain’t gonna happen on my watch.
Few potential resident retirees will move here without comparing our community to others in terms of the percentage of their fixed income they will keep from being taxed. Low taxes provide residents more discretionary income to spend at area businesses, or give to our local churches, charities, and veterans groups.
We’ll have to pay the pension liabilities, but I am the low tax candidate. Look at my record.
H/R: What are your views on economic development, Fort Huachuca and the focus on the Highway 191 corridor?
Without a strong economy, we will not have a strong national defense, border security or law enforcement. Our virtually incomprehensible debts and liabilities can only be met by utilizing and developing our natural resources. For the short term, dissuade our Congressional delegation from wasteful, counterproductive, and irrational use of defense money to pay environmental extortion.
The Buffalo Soldiers served here to protect us from marauders who could escape into Mexico. The Mexico border will continue to be a factor to our safety and prosperity. I’m for transportation improvement. The county was foolish not to dissuade the railroad tracks from getting peeled up. For that reason and other locality issues, the Hwy 191 corridor will be trying to catch up to Nogales, closer to the gulf, and which feeds directly to Tucson, already a big railroad hub. In addition to the 191 corridor, for both defense and our transportation economy, I would encourage development of the Fort to include border railroad rebuild to Ft. Bliss, El Paso being a huge railroad hub.
If the government won't reduce non-essential spending, they'll have to increase taxes to close the gap, and increasing taxes will result in significant job loss. A dollar in tax cuts results in $1.30 to $3 of job-creating activity after two years, thus raising revenue. A $1 increase in taxes, cuts job-creating activity by as much as $3.
H/R: Tiny homes, alternative building techniques and owner build opt out are popular in the county. What are your views on them?
There’s no shortage of land here. Personally, I dislike “miniature neighborhoods” where people have to park in their shrubs. I voted against development which did not allow for the biggest fire truck in the city to maneuver through acutely cornered streets and cul-de-sacs. Nonetheless, as long as development regulations do not force one product over another, I’m a proponent of the Free Market. If an owner can afford the likely higher quality, and possibly greater safety provided by our licensed contractors, that’s wonderful; but not everybody can. So, it’s like helmet laws and blue paper masks. When the government seeks to keep me perfectly safe and regulated, I lose my rights. I’ll protect the property rights and values of people with traditional homes that don’t want houses made of tires, loading pallets or something like that next door. I’ve seen Tijuana.
District 2
Ann English, incumbent
Age: 78
Occupation: Elected official, retired educator
Address: McNeal, AZ
Party affiliation: Democrat
Family: My husband and I have 3 grown children and four grandchildren.
Tell us a bit about yourself:
We have lived on our small, working ranch in Double Adobe for 55 years.
H/R: What qualifies you to run for the county Board of Supervisors?
I am qualified to run as a registered voter and I care about the people of Cochise County. I want to do my part in keeping our country a wonderful place to live, work and play.
During the 19 years I have served as supervisor, I have developed an understanding of how to manage our limited tax dollars to create a balanced budget with money for emergencies.
I understand the relationship between the Board which assesses the taxes and the electeds who need money to fulfill their mandates. We try to allocate the money they need, but it is not always what they want.
When constituents ask for help, I feel it is important to explain why the county can or cannot afford to do what they want.
This office needs to limit liability in all our county actions because of the possibility of lawsuits. The Board is ultimately fiscally responsible for any settlements.
I understand the need to have partnerships on common goals. We are governed by state law, so there is a need to keep involved in legislation and give information on how it would affect the county.
H/R: What issues facing the county are most important to you and how will you improve them?
We are in the middle of a COVID–19 pandemic and we do not know how long it will affect the county finances and services in the short and long term. Property taxes not paid? Less sales tax revenue, both state and local? Grants not available. Employees scared to return to work? Water concerns countywide? Gas tax down?
Until we know more of the economic impact on county finances, I cannot say how much money to cut from the budget or how services to the public will be affected.
The law requires a balanced budget and we will make hard choices, if necessary.
I will always read all the information and supporting facts given to me before making any decisions.
H/R: What are your views on economic development, Fort Huachuca and the focus on the Highway 191 corridor?
At the beginning on this four year term, the Board realized the necessity for a Strategic Plan to guide our decisions and expenditures. Economic development became a primary focus.
A new commercial port of entry near Douglas was going to be a catalyst for business growth to serve our biggest trading partner, Mexico. Partners and plans were put in place to move it forward.
Money was allocated for an extensive infrastructure study on the Opportunity Zone north and west of Douglas.
The emerging wine industry asked for and received new signage and some road improvements to the vineyard tasting rooms near Willcox.
Tourism has a greater focus for its ability to bring more people to enjoy our natural assets.
Fort Huachuca is a current economic driver for the county. We currently work closely with Sierra Vista and the Huachuca 50 to keep the missions and avoid the Base Realignment and Closure list. They both have been great partners in water conservation and have helped fund property the county is exploring for recharge for the San Pedro River.
H/R: Tiny homes, alternative building techniques and owner build out opt out are popular in the county. What are your views on them?
I am open to people trying new methods to construct their homes. Tiny homes, alternative building techniques and the Owner Builder option are all processes that work best in rural Cochise County. Open spaces provide landowners the ability to try something that will only affect them and not close neighbors. This is one of the many values of living in rural areas. The Community Development Department is always available to give help and advice on code, safety and health related issues. Some laws on building safety must be followed and inspected. Cochise County is a very good place to live, work, play and build your home.
Lori Kilpatrick, District 2 candidate
Age: 54
Occupation: Small business owner
Address: Tombstone AZ 85638
Email: lori.kilpatrick.az@gmail.com
Party Affiliation: Republican
Family: Married, 3 Grown Children, 2 Boston Terriers
Tell us a bit about yourself:
I was an administrative specialist while serving in the Army and I have a bachelor’s degree in Education. I taught school for many years and currently own my own business. I am a straightforward positive thinker.
H/R: What qualifies you to run for Board of Supervisors?
I have trained my whole life for this very position. Growing up in a rural farming community, with limited financial means, I understand the needs of our district and its citizens. I learned valuable administrative skills while serving in the Army. I have a degree in American history and government. I understand the responsibilities of each level of government and how those levels should work together to strengthen our communities and protect the individual citizen.
Finally, as a small business owner, I am not just responsible for myself but I am held accountable by those employed by me. I understand, especially in these critical times, what it means to balance a budget, plan for future needs as well as provide for growth and success.
H/R: What issues facing the county are most important to you and how will you improve them?
My top three issues are budget, economic growth and integrity. It is the responsibility of the supervisors to oversee municipal services and distribute the monies of the citizens in an appropriate way that will ensure agreeable means for today and prepare for future needs. This is not being done. Pre–COVID we were in debt $33.5 million to the retirement system and increasing $2.5 million each year. With the shortages of revenue that will be happening at all levels of government after COVID, it is even more imperative for proper money management.
There are only two ways for government to create revenue, either raising taxes or create a larger tax base. We are already one of the highest taxed counties. I will actively seek out business growth.
And lastly, integrity is needed. We must trust who we allow to represent us. If we cannot trust, then it is time for new representation. Our representatives continually make unethical decisions. They abuse their authority to make appointments and abdicate their positions in times of crisis. They have hidden from us and left the decisions for others to make when needed the most.
H/R: What are your views on economic development, Ft Huachuca and the focus on the Highway 191 corridor?
District 2 and the Douglas area especially need some type of industry to ensure survival. Our children are leaving. While Arizona is the second fastest growing state in America, Cochise county is one of the worst. We are at a -.9 negative percent growth rate!. The nationwide growth rate is averaging 1.6 percent. SV is ranked fourth as the worst economy in the nation, and Douglas is ranked the twentieth worst city to live in the U.S. Tourism is one of the major industries of this county, especially in District 2. Tourism is down 18.5 percent since 2016. 245 jobs will be lost on Ft Huachuca this year alone. The expansion of Hwy. 191 is crucial to our growth.
H/R: Tiny homes, alternative building techniques and owner build out opt out are popular in the county. What are your views on them?
Many individuals move to secluded and rural areas to live a lifestyle that is simple and organic. Our government is based on the premise of the people agreeing to a social contract for safety and mutual needs to be provided. These landowners are not in any way creating or causing an unsafe condition that will create harm to another. They are not asking society for their needs to be met. There is no need for government intervention.
Jerry Curfman, District 2 candidate
Age: 55
Occupation: General Contractor
Address: Douglas, AZ
Party: Democratic
Family: Married with three children
Tell us a bit about yourself:
I have lived in Arizona for thirty years. I was active with my kids coaching city league sports, sponsoring traveling teams and serving on the Catholic school board.
H/R: What qualifies you to run for the county Board of Supervisors?
My experience is in construction building homes, offices, warehouses, and subdivisions throughout the county dealing with the departments that handle these. My education is a degree in Finance from the University of Central Florida.
H/R: What issues facing the county are most important to you and how will you improve them?
Jobs. A lot of our young people go out of town to continue their education including mine and don’t come back because of the few jobs offered. I would work to bring more employment through incentives or concessions to new or existing companies that would like to expand into Cochise County.
H/R: What are your views on economic development, Fort Huachuca and the focus on the Hwy. 191 corridor?
Fort Huachuca is the largest employer in our county and has enormous financial impact. The 191 corridor is diverse with possibilities of a new port of entry in Douglas, the farming community of Elfreda, and wine industry of Wilcox.
Tiny homes, alternative building techniques and owner build out opt out are popular in the county. What are your views on them
These are some options that make for more affordable housing in certain cases that fit the need. I believe the county doesn’t issue a certificate of occupancy so consumers are protected as well.
Anna Eickenbrock, District 2 write-in candidate
Age: 39
Occupation: NAMI Social services
Address: Sierra Vista
Party Affiliation: Independent
H/R: What qualifies you to run for the county Board of Supervisors?
I have provided resources for homeless veterans in our community since 2015. Since 2019, I have been providing hygiene items for our school age children and have contributed to eliminating balances on lunch accounts at schools which do not qualify for free or reduced meals. My community heart paired with education in law and how it works enables me to think effectively for our county community. My ability and desire to hear the people’s voices and genuinely consider our amazing citizens’ thoughts and feelings on the growth of our county is and will be my greatest tool.
H/R: What issues facing the county are most important to you and how will you improve them?
The issues facing the county which are most important to me are the voices of our community members. Too many times these voices go unheard to satisfy an agenda. Knowing how our community feels about development, ordinances, limitations and considerations are of the utmost value to me. Upkeep of our current infrastructure is important. New development has its purpose, but keeping up on current structures, roadways and so on is imperative in keeping the county strong and healthy. Recycling old structures is something of value for me as well. Having skeleton buildings go to waste while building new structures is a practice which needs to be addressed. My first priority in every goal as a supervisor to be accomplished is listening to our community members.
H/R: What are your views on economic development, Fort Huachuca and the focus on the Hwy. 191 corridor?
Maintenance of current infrastructure and recycling of abandoned structures will provide cleaner and healthier economic development. The use of local companies will always be my answer to internal stimulation of our economic development in regard to refurbishing or new development structures. The practice of using local companies for any type of business within the community does provide a stimulation within that community which helps keep that community functioning. Our economic development will stem from the wellbeing of our community members. A healthier community provides stronger economic development. Addressing the mental, physical, emotional and spiritual state of our community members will provide an organic economical structural growth. The development of the Hwy. 191 corridor is one in which I have mixed views. I cannot develop a concrete answer without hearing from the community surrounding the area. Those who live in the area may have views which have to be considered before disruption of land is initiated.
Fort Huachuca provides a steady economic security for our communities. We need to provide a bridge and close the gap which presents itself as the Fort and the county communities as two separate entities. They should work hand in hand, both realizing they need one another of productive, healthy sustainability.
H/R: Tiny homes, alternative building techniques and owner build out opt out are popular in the county. What are your views on them?
The owner builder opt out has many attractive aspects. My bigger concern is if safety measures are being implemented by the owners. The safety of our community members especially in difficult areas to reach like rural areas to consider. We all want our community members to be in safe homes. The freedom to build on your four acres a structure is one which contradicts so many property laws. I support the freedom to be able to build on your own property without paying for approval. The lack of fees for certain developments on personal property is fair. The freedom to do build on your own property with safety measures taken is the best answer I have. If county community members would like to live in tiny homes that are safe I have no real cause for objection. Alternative building techniques are cost effective, promote recycling, are low impact, and provide choices for the individual. Having alternative building techniques will provide community members with autonomy over their dwellings which makes it more personal and attractive.
District 3
Peggy Judd, incumbent
Age: 58
Occupation: Architectural Drafting
Address: Willcox
Email: supervisorjudd@gmail.com
Party Affiliation: Republican
Family: Spouse, Kit Judd, married 39 years. 5 children and 16 grandchildren and one due any day!
Tell us a little about yourself:
I have been blessed with a servant leader heart and have grown to love my constituents. I have always been proud of my hometown Willcox and Cochise County and am grateful for the opportunity to serve it’s people.
H/R: What qualifies you to run for the county Board of Supervisors?
Experience in leadership since a young age, church, school, Parks and Rec, Rex Allen Days. Have served in many board positions and have been successful in a variety of Executive roles. I have been active as a Precinct Committeeman since 2008 and served in the Arizona House of Representatives from 2011 – 2012. My first term as County Supervisor was a huge learning experience and I was active in many organizations and issues alongside my constituents as well as on a state and national level. My strongest qualification is I have deep roots in the communities I represent.
H/R: What issues facing the county are most important to you and how will you improve them? Economic Development. I have supported and participate in economic organizations and continually seek to improve our county’s economy. The Board of Supervisors has made it our strategic focus to improve our airports, transportation, Internet connectivity and support new development and business. My eyes and ears are always open to new prospects and I have made connections with key players to bring about new or better business possibilities. Roads and Public Safety in my district is a serious concern. The northern and eastern most part of the county can be quite neglected. I have continually worked with the Sheriff to improve public safety in those regions and will not give up and I have been attentive to the problems with county roads and been able to entice the County to complete many long overdue improvements. I will continually work with county departments to further their improvements and stay on task.
H/R: What are your views on economic development, Fort Huachuca and the focus on the Hwy. 191 corridor?
I am a strong proponent of economic development. I have supported the free market system, encouraged business to start up and grow and will always strive to keep taxes low and help our communities as they reach out to improve their business possibilities. I believe in development and know that a strong tax base requires residents who love to work and play here. I will do all in my power to create that environment. Fort Huachuca is an essential part of our county’s economy, while autonomous and under the control of the Federal Government, we must treat it as a jewel in our county and pray for it’s constant success and it’s magnificent soldiers and staff that are so much a part of our community. Hwy. 191 will need to be developed at some point as it is the only natural route to I-10 from the new Commercial Port of Entry that will undoubtably be part of our future. The communities in that area are looking forward to increased possibilities and I will promote and support these opportunities in every way.
H/R: Tiny homes, alternative building techniques and owner build out opt out are popular in the county. What are your views on them?
I am a tiny home fan. Both the TV Reality and the real reality version. My back to nature personality helps me feel at home with those who are coming here to create their own lovely and humble environment with their own two hands. I follow and adore their efforts and support them in every way. I have recently been helpful to Coconino County to come up with an Opt-out program and feel it is very important to have options for homeowners. Cochise County has wide open spaces and plenty of room for everyone. I believe in safety and personal responsibility and believe that our owner builders whether building conventionally or not are doing a great job and proving they are responsible both to the safety and comfort of their own family, future owners and their neighbors.
Heather Floyd, District 3 candidate
Age: 50
Occupation: Marketing Professional
Address, city of residence: 1845 Flying Horseshoe Ranch Rd, Dragoon, AZ 85609
Email (not to be released unless you choose): heathercfloydaz@gmail.com
Cell phone (not to be released): 520-349-6658
Party Affiliation: Republican
Family: Married to my high school sweetheart, Chris. We have 3 grown children, Ashley Brittany and Logan.
Tell us a little about yourself:
I am fortunate to call Cochise County home since 1986. I have lived, worked, and conducted business here long enough to aspire to connect people and collaborate for quality communities.
H/R: What qualifies you to run for the county Board of Supervisors?
My entire career, I have worked for industries with a cooperative business model which focuses on the members who own them. That is how I’m wired professionally and I want to bring that focus to the residents of Cochise County.
I have a bachelor’s degree in Business. I have been actively involved in our community for the past 20 years. I saw a need for more community events in Benson and became a founding member and now president of the Benson Butterfield Rodeo, an event I’m proud to say will be celebrating its 20th year this fall.
I have served on the Benson/San Pedro Valley Chamber of Commerce Board for the past 6 years and am the current President, where membership has increased by 50% in 2 years.
My selection and participation in the Project Central Rural Leadership program has proved invaluable, in that it familiarized me with the issues facing Arizona and the leadership skills to advocate for the changes needed to tackle those issues.
I have served on several regional committees: Willcox Working Together for Education, Willcox Economic Development Subcommittee, Support Benson Schools, Benson Bobcat Alumni Association and most recently the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 45.
H/R: What issues facing the county are most important to you and how will you improve them?
Arizona as a state is thriving; Cochise County is not. Improving our opportunities in the county are of the utmost importance and Covid-19 has only highlighted that need. We are more than a decade removed from the recession and quite possibly heading into another one. Clearly, the better our county performs economically, the better quality of lives our residents have, more services and programs we can provided, and most importantly, the more likely residents will stay and people will move here improving our tax base.
We need to work together as a region, not individual communities. While our individual communities have their own characteristics and qualities, if we are going to win economically, we need to look at regional opportunities and capitalize on strength in numbers and advocacy to draw businesses to our county.
Seriously inventory our commerce to see what they provide, what they need to import and where gaps in services are. From there, look for entrepreneurial opportunities to provide those service locally for added needed employment. We also need to collaborate economically, our businesses with suppliers already located in our county, and grow from within, thereby strengthen us all.
H/R: What are your views on economic development, Fort Huachuca and the focus on the Hwy. 191 corridor?
We can “right size” development to fit our county as to not disrupt the rural lifestyle enjoyed in Cochise County. Fort Huachuca will always need to rely on our strong support as it is an integral part of our county history and economy, as well as being vitally important to our national security.
The dual port-of-entry in Douglas would provide the ability to have direct trade with Mexico; it is that right fit that can boost our economy and blend well with our county identity. Additional trade will lead to the need for warehousing and transportation, and providing jobs. Improving the infrastructure of Hwy. 191 is vital to bring the dual port to fruition. Access to I-10 and railroads in the northern part of the county are accessed directly through Hwy. 191. Locating additional businesses on this thoroughfare has the potential to enhance our trade corridor with Mexico.
The Willcox Economic Development Subcommittee conducted an Area Sector Analysis to determine industries best fit for the community. The top 3 were: Agricultural, Construction and Mining Machinery Manufacturing, Aerospace Product and Parts Manufacturing and Scientific Research and Development Services specifically surrounding Agriculture. Analysis like this can help focus on what works best for our county.
H/R: Tiny homes, alternative building techniques and owner build opt out are popular in the county. What are your views on them?
One of the greatest traditions of Cochise County is being able to continue the spirit of the west and homestead on your own land. I applaud the tiny homes as well as alternative build construction for willingness to take a hands-on, more sustainable approach to their structures. Less regulation would provide for more freedom of choice and ingenuity in the home designs.
What I have seen with the alternative build community is a willingness to cooperate and share ideas on how to build their home systems. Asking questions of one another and looking for solutions, proves that residents are committed to build quality homes for their families that are unique and affordable, not attempting to “skirt the system.”
By providing this alternative we are giving the dream of home ownership to more people. Being in control of their construction and customizing to their needs can lead to reduced costs of building a home. Homeowners are more apt to participate in civic activities and volunteer in their communities. High rates of home ownership are also linked to reduced crime and less dependence on welfare. All of these are wins for Cochise County.