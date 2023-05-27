SIERRA VISTA — The U.S Army Network Enterprise Technology Command hosted the annual Signal Cove of Remembrance memorial ceremony Thursday to honor Army signal soldiers and civilians who died while deployed post 9/11.

The memorial was created in 2006 by former commanding general Lt. Gen. (retired) Carroll Pollett, said the host of the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank. In their inaugural induction in 2008, the names and faces of 56 soldiers were introduced to the cove of remembrance.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?