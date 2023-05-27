Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, Fort Huachuca members 1st Sgt. Oscar Ortega and Drill Sgt. Samantha Escamilla place a memorial wreath in the Signal Cove of Remembrance Thursday, which honors Army signal soldiers and civilians who died while deployed since Sept. 11, 2001.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Drill Sgt. Samantha Escamilla leads the honor guard as 1st Sgt. Oscar Ortega carries a wreath during Thursday’s Cove of Remembrance observance on Fort Huachuca.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason McCoy participate in last week’s ceremony at the Signal Cove of Remembrance.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Soldiers and civilians read the 103 names of signal soldiers and civilians who lost their lives while serving since 9/11.
SIERRA VISTA — The U.S Army Network Enterprise Technology Command hosted the annual Signal Cove of Remembrance memorial ceremony Thursday to honor Army signal soldiers and civilians who died while deployed post 9/11.
The memorial was created in 2006 by former commanding general Lt. Gen. (retired) Carroll Pollett, said the host of the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank. In their inaugural induction in 2008, the names and faces of 56 soldiers were introduced to the cove of remembrance.
Since then, 103 names and photos of fallen soldiers and civilians have been placed inside the cove, according to a press release. There will not be new inductees this year.
“Memorials can be difficult, but they are also necessary,” Eubank said. “ They link us to our past and remind us of the brothers and sisters we have lost, while ensuring their sacrifice is never forgotten."
Eubank shared his personal connection to the cove, reflecting on the lives of the colleagues and friends that he had lost. He added that the cove is meant to be a symbol of inspiration for the soldiers and civilians who visit.
“They made a choice that few make and then paid the ultimate price," he said. "When you see their faces, you see the very best of America. They represent America, our diversity, and our most treasured resource.”
After Eubank spoke, there was a moment of silence before a handful of soldiers and civilians read the names of the fallen. A wreath was then carried by the president and vice president of the Buffalo Soldier Chapter of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club into the cove.
“It’s about never forgetting them. Their sacrifice meant so much to the soldiers and families who knew them,” said 1st Sgt. Oscar Ortega, president of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club. “It’s important to remember why we serve, knowing that our lives are at stake, that’s why we raise our hand and that’s why we serve.”
For Ortega, serving in the military is about servant leadership.
“Regardless of where you’re sitting as far as your rank in the military, it’s about thinking of others and putting others before yourself,” Ortega said. “Knowing that at the end of the day, you’re working to improve the people to your left and to your right, I think that’s what ultimately makes me want to continue serving.”
The ceremony was held outside the headquarters of the Network Enterprise Technology Command.
