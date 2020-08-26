On Friday August 21, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was advised of a deceased male subject at a residence on North Mescal Road in Mescal.
The caller advised that he had come home from work and discovered his 72-year-old father deceased in the kitchen.
Sheriff's deputies responded along with Mescal Fire Department medical personnel and located the deceased man in the kitchen with blood coming from his nose area. Deputies contacted Detectives to respond as there was a single handgun shell casing located on the ground behind the victim, however no firearm was located.
As a result of the investigation and investigative leads obtained, an arrest warrant was obtained for 56-year-old Jon Bentley of Vail.
Pima County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Fugitive Divisions assisted the Cochise County Sheriff's Office today by confirming the location of suspect Bentley and assisting in his arrest in the Walmart parking lot on Houghton Road.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pima County Jail on a homicide charge. His bond has been set at $1 million, records shows.
Additional charges are pending and the investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Our deepest gratitude goes to the Pima County Sheriff's Office for assisting in this case in the utmost professional manner.
Submitted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office