Moments after the daughter of a man who was shot by his neighbor in Mescal almost two years ago read a moving letter to her deceased father in court, the individual convicted of his death was sentenced to serve just over seven years in a state prison.
Jon Melvin Bentley listened as the victim's daughter, Kaci Schwestak, read the emotional missive in court Monday. Kaci Schwestak said it was her way of saying goodbye to her father, Otmar Schwestak.
Bentley shot Schwestak on Aug. 21, 2020, as the older man sat at his kitchen table, reports show. The two men were neighbors in Mescal and Bentley's own son, as well as Schwestak's son, had told investigators that Bentley was paranoid about Schwestak and thought the victim was going to kill him, reports show.
Bentley was initially charged with first degree murder in the death, but at the settlement conference, he pleaded no contest to manslaughter.
Prosecutor Terisha Driggs had said Bentley's offense called for an 11-year-stint in state prison, but after the proceeding Monday, Bentley's defense attorney Joel Larson said Bentley must serve at least 85% of the sentence. Dickerson also said the defendant would get credit for the 711 days he has already served at the Cochise County Jail.
At one point last year, it was not clear whether Bentley would ever stand trial because he was deemed incompetent in March 2021 and sent to a restoration program by Dickerson.
While calling Bentley's crime, "a violent death," Dickerson also said, "It seems that this was all part of Mr. Bentley's mental health problems."
When Schwestak's daughter walked to the front of the courtroom to read her statements, she told Dickerson that her remarks were just a "formality" because the sentence for the 58-year-old Bentley had already been agreed upon at the settlement conference in June.
"I didn't get to say goodbye [to my father]," the woman said haltingly, trying to hold back her tears. "This is my goodbye, this is my closure."
Dickerson asked Bentley if he had anything he wanted to say, and the defendant said, "I'm sorry for the family."