Moments after the daughter of a man who was shot by his neighbor in Mescal almost two years ago read a moving letter to her deceased father in court, the individual convicted of his death was sentenced to serve just over seven years in a state prison.

Jon Melvin Bentley listened as the victim's daughter, Kaci Schwestak, read the emotional missive in court Monday. Kaci Schwestak said it was her way of saying goodbye to her father, Otmar Schwestak.

