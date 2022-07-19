MESCAL — Mescal Movie Set is extending its Sunset Tours into August.
The evening tours, which started in July as a way to beat the summer heat, have proven popular, causing the set’s management to continue offering them through August and possibly September.
“On July 2nd and 16th, the movie set opened its doors for evening historical tours,” said Mark Sankey, Mescal Movie Set director of media and marketing. “Those tours sold out and were so popular that we’ve decided to extend them into August, with tours running at 6 and 6:30 every other Saturday on August 13th and 27th.”
Sankey expects the movie set to hold tours into September, but the dates have not been announced.
This 1880’s-themed movie set is home to such classic movies as "The Outlaw Josey Wales," "Tombstone," "Buffalo Soldiers" and "The Quick and the Dead," along with more than 100 other Westerns.
Such notable actors as Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Sharon Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Clint Eastwood have walked the set’s dusty streets.
The Mescal Set has also served as an alternative town set for several TV series, including "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," "The Magnificent Seven" and "Little House on the Prairie," Sankey said.
Cost for the Sunset Tours is $15 per person. Children 10 and youger are admitted free.