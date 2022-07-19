mescal 2

Wyatt Earp’s house, as depicted in the 1993 movie "Tombstone," still stands on the Mescal Movie Set.

MESCAL — Mescal Movie Set is extending its Sunset Tours into August.

The evening tours, which started in July as a way to beat the summer heat, have proven popular, causing the set’s management to continue offering them through August and possibly September.

