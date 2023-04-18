Mescal Movie Set is hosting a Western tack sale and swap meet on Friday and Saturday.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and will feature 50 vendors with a variety of speciality items for sale.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?