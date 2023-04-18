Mescal Movie Set is hosting a Western tack sale and swap meet on Friday and Saturday.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and will feature 50 vendors with a variety of speciality items for sale.
Cost is $10 per vehicle, and tickets can be purchased at the gate. No advance tickets are needed. Historical tours of the movie set will not be available, but guests are welcome to walk the set’s main street.
The event’s proceeds will benefit Mescal Movie Set’s renovation project and bringing Western films back to Arizona.
“Guests can experience shopping for unique gifts and visiting the historical movie set where iconic movies like "Tombstone," "(The) Outlaw Josie Wales" and "The Quick and the Dead" were filmed, along with 100 other Western productions,” said Mescal Movie Set Director of Media and Marketing Mark Sankey. “The vendors will be selling antiques, tack, clothing, leather crafts, jewelry, Western decor, pottery and much more.”
Food trucks will be available.
“We’re telling guests that they are free to wear period outfits, we are not permitting firearms or replicas on the set,” Sankey said. “Also, no pets, please.” Those interested in becoming a vendor email Paul Retzlaff at paul.mescalmovieset@gmail.com.
