Two programs aimed at teaching fifth graders and their parents about the dangers of being ensnared in the world of Mexican drug cartels will be coming to area schools next year, a U.S. Border Patrol official said.
While there is already a program that the Border Patrol takes into high schools — Operation Detour — in Cochise County and other areas of the southwest border of the United States aimed at teaching teenagers about the perils of falling in with Mexican drug dealers, Border Patrol agents realized they had to spread the message to a younger audience, said Border Patrol Agent Alan Regalado of the Tucson Sector.
In 2017, when Regalado was tasked with taking Operation Detour into Nogales-area high schools, he found that some of the teenagers had already become exposed to cartel recruitment.
“They think it’s easy money and they’re (the high schoolers) told that if they get caught, they won’t get in trouble because they’re minors,” Regalado said. “I saw that we were going to have to reach kids at an earlier age.”
Enter TEAM Kids and the Parent Symposium, two programs Regalado helped launch after much discussion with school, law enforcement and government officials in Nogales.
Currently the sessions are taught four weeks a year to fifth graders in Pinal and Santa Cruz counties, Regalado said. But the Border Patrol hopes to introduce the program to the entire region covered by the Tucson Sector — which includes Cochise County — by next yea.
TEAM Kids is a much milder version of Operation Detour, which is still taught regularly in high schools by Border Patrol community liaison officers in conjunction with law enforcement officials and personnel from county attorneys’ offices, Regalado said.
“But because this is for fifth graders, we use cartoons and other tools designed for children,” Regalado said.
The Parent Symposium meanwhile, was born from feedback given to the Border Patrol by fifth grade teachers who became aware of drug cartel recruiting in the TEAM Kids courses, Regalado said.
“The teachers told us we should educate the parents, as well,” he said. “We started teaching parents how to detect the signs of when a kid starts getting recruited and what to do about it.
“Once that happens, we’re ready to help the parents access resources designed to help them with their children,” Regalado added.
Middle school students receive a “PG-13” version of Operation Detour, Regalado said. Operation Detour, according to the Border Patrol’s website, employs “videos, slide presentations and candid conversations to actively engage students in an open forum environment. Agents, officers and partner law enforcement personnel try to connect with students to warn them of the tragedies associated with falling into the trap of getting involved with transnational smuggling organizations.”
Operation Detour
Cochise County State Attorney Brian McIntyre, born and raised in Douglas, is a proponent and participant of Operation Detour.
“When I came on as state attorney, the Border Patrol asked me to join in on the program,” McIntyre said. “We look at the grim realities of what could happen if you fall in with smugglers.”
McIntyre said he has relayed his experience of attending high school and sitting next to “somebody who was making money this way.”
“Since I’m from Douglas, I know what it’s like,” McIntyre said. “I sat next to more than one ‘somebody’ who had been exposed to drug smugglers.”
The state attorney said the feedback he’s received from high schoolers during the Operation Detour gatherings has been positive.
“In each of the sessions at least one kid has come up to us afterward and asked us what they could do because they knew someone who was doing this,” McIntyre said.
Regalado said drug dealers lure youngsters in with cash, usually paying them anywhere from $300 to $1,000, depending on the job. They also lie to their young recruits, telling them there will be no repercussions because they’re minors.
“That’s why we work with law enforcement and state attorneys so that the kids know there are consequences,” Regalado said.
Earlier this month, Border Patrol agents arrested an 18-year-old Arizonan at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado. The teen was attempting to smuggle methamphetamines into the U.S. in his father’s vehicle, Regalado said. A few days earlier, a 19-year-old Arizonan was caught at the same checkpoint trying to do the same thing, Border Patrol officials said..
Regalado said the Border Patrol hopes that by reaching out to more school children next year in the Tucson Sector area, the agency can start making an impact.
‘Easily convinced’
“This issue has been going on along the southwest border for years,” Regalado said. “Youth is always a target because they’re easily convinced.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community on this issue.
If you are a parent or school administrator interested in these programs, please email the Tucson Sector Border Patrol at TCA-PAO@cbp.dhs.gov.