COCHISE COUNTY — The body of a 23-year-old undocumented migrant man was found earlier this week in the desert just east of Douglas, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the Sheriff's Office was notified of the body on Monday at about 1 p.m. The victim, from Tecoman, Colima, in southwestern Mexico, was spotted south of State Route 80 and milepost 390.
Deputies met with Border Patrol agents near the roadway and then drove about six miles south before hiking an additional two miles to get to the body, Capas said. The man was dressed in the traditional camouflage garb that undocumented migrants are given by human smugglers who charge them thousands of dollars in exchange for getting them into the U.S. illegally.
Over the last few weeks, Douglas Mayor Donald Huish has said an average of 100 undocumented single adult migrants have been encountered daily by Border Patrol in the area that runs from just outside Bisbee to the New Mexico border.
The Border Patrol had been notified about the body by the Mexican consulate in Douglas, the Sheriff's Office said. Border Patrol agents responded to the area on horseback with assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter, Capas said.
The Sheriff's Search and Rescue unit went to the scene as well and helped deputies remove the body. The man's remains were taken to Espinoza Funeral Home. There were no signs of foul play, Capas said.
The Pima County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.