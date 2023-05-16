Army retirees who have long gotten their health care at the clinic on Fort Huachuca have been told they must now get their medical needs met off post.

And those who qualify for that change in their health care will have to fork over a copay when they go to a new doctor, an expense they did not have to worry about when they went to the installation's Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, officials said.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?