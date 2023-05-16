Army retirees who have long gotten their health care at the clinic on Fort Huachuca have been told they must now get their medical needs met off post.
And those who qualify for that change in their health care will have to fork over a copay when they go to a new doctor, an expense they did not have to worry about when they went to the installation's Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, officials said.
The military provides TRICARE health insurance for all soldiers and their families. Army retirees and their spouses also are covered. This change will affect retirees and their families, or the spouses/families of any active duty personnel who are under TRICARE's Primary Care plan.
Active military personnel are not affected by the change, said RWBAHC Public Affairs Officer Nicholas Minecci.
"Due to long wait times for appointments at RWBAHC the leadership made the decision to temporarily send some patients to a local health care provider who accepts TRICARE," Minecci said in an email to the Herald/Review. "This is especially important for patients who have high acuity (multiple illnesses) because they should be able to receive the correct care in a shorter period of time with the local providers. This change only affects primary care, no other sections within RWBAHC. Patients are encouraged to continue using the many other resources here at the clinic such as the pharmacy, lab, and radiology to name a few,"
Minecci stressed that the change, which was announced weeks ago, would affect only military retirees and their relatives and spouses of active military.
" ... It is only for primary care, no other sections within RWBAHC," Minecci added. "Behavioral health is not affected. Also, everyone is still able to get immunizations at RWBAHC, they just need to call to make an appointment. When we have an event like a flu rodeo or COVID vaccinations they will still be able to attend and get your vaccines. School and CYS physicals are still able to be seen, all the parents need to do is call our appointment line to make an appointment."
But a soldier on post whose spouse is covered by TRICARE Primary Care shared a letter with the Herald/Review that the family received from Army Lt. Col. Marie Carmona — the commander of RWBAHC — advising of the change. The two-page missive spells out a different reason why the changes have taken effect.
"Unfortunately, RWBAHC is having issues with managing your care," Carmona says in the letter to the individual who asked to remain anonymous. "This is due to a national shortage of health care providers in the commercial sector and military.
"For some, the complexity of your medical condition adds additional concerns to our ability to properly care for you. RWBAHC is offering you an opportunity to enroll with an off-base network provider. "
Carmona went on to say there will be a cost involved.
"Both TRICARE Prime retirees and family members will have a copay when receiving services from a civilian PCM," she said.
The spouse of the soldier who contacted the newspaper must find new doctors in this area once the soldier transitions to Fort Huachuca for Permanent Change of Station or PCS, and plan for a copay.
"This will impact my (spouse) more than me as we PCS to Fort Huachuca," the soldier said in an email. "(Spouse) will need to find several different doctors outside of Fort Huachuca, making the PCS much more stressful than a PCS needs to be. If (spouse) was able to get a PCM on post, that would be one less concern to have to worry about."
Three years ago, the Pentagon announced a similar, but more stringent, move that affected 38 military hospitals nationwide.
In that decision, which came in early February 2020, officials said military families and retirees receiving care through 38 military hospitals nationwide would “soon be forced to go off-base to civilian medical providers instead, and some pharmacies at those hospitals would stop providing drugs to those not on active duty,” an article in Military.com showed.
"The changes are part of a review of military hospital operations and a system consolidation under the Defense Health Agency ordered by Congress in 2016," the Military.com article said. "Aimed at increasing a focus on military readiness, the consolidation includes a plan to cut about 18,000 uniformed medical personnel and increase focus on active-duty support.
“The military health system is in the midst of implementing several significant reforms aimed at building a more integrated and effective system of readiness and health,” Tom McCaffery, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, said in the Military.com article. “We reviewed all facilities through the lens of their contributions to military readiness — that includes MTFs (being) operated to ensure service members are medically ready to train and deploy. It also means MTFs are effectively utilized as platforms that enable our military medical personnel to acquire and maintain the clinical skills and experience that prepares them for deployment in support of combat operations around the world.”
The change in 2020 touched 200,000 retirees and active-duty family members. Of those, Pentagon officials said, about 80,000 were active-duty family members, and the remaining 120,000 were retirees and their families, Military.com reported.
At the time, and much to the relief of many local Army retirees and their families in this area, Fort Huachuca officials said RWBAHC was not among the 38 military clinics and hospitals that would undergo this transition.
Minecci of RWBAHC could not say how many people would be affected by this latest shift.