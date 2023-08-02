BISBEE — Soon Cochise County will be putting the Miracle Valley 39–acre parcel up for auction.
In a work session July 25, county Development Services Director Dan Coxworth asked for the go ahead to demolish the remnants of the Miracle Valley Bible College boys and girls dorms. Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby decided to put a hold on any more work there.
Coxworth wanted to remove more of the asbestos and make the property more appealing to potential buyers, but the supervisors said to leave the property as is.
The State Historic Preservation Office has informed the county the property would be eligible for a listing in the National and Arizona Registers of Historic Places. Miracle Revival Training Center Tabernacle is eligible for inclusion as it represents significance within the historical context of American evangelism post-World War II and the Civil Rights Era, stated SHPO.
Though the property may be eligible for the designation, it will be up to the next owners to seek the designation or not, whoever they may be, said Coxworth.
Coxworth said, “The determination of eligibility does not compel a listing. The choice to designate it is up to the county. No further action is required. The property may be auctioned to the highest bidder. The county has no obligation to move forward on the designation. We met the requirements.
“The buyer does not have to comply with SHPO. If the buyer seeks that eligibility, there are grants and tax incentives if the property was declared an historic buildings.
“Whoever wants it can do what they want and whoever offers the highest bid will own the property.”
English said, “People will have to bid on what they can afford. When we put up the property for auction, we don’t know how the property will be used. It’s up to the owner to decide what they want to do.”
Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts added, “The county is under no obligation under statute to put special conditions on the property.”
English said, “Our job as I see it, is to get the most money for we can for any piece of property we have on our list for auction.”
“Everyone has the same opportunity to bid on the property,” said Judd. “We will put information on the land sale noticed so people know what they’re buying.”
Coxworth called the property, which was deeded to the county from the state for back taxes, a “challenge” and dangerous.
He explained he was not going to allow potential buyers to see the property in person due to the derelict structures and possible liability issues, but said he would include all the necessary information so a buyer would know what they are in for as an owner.
The people associated with the preservation of Miracle Valley will be able to bid in the auction.
About Miracle Valley
A.A. Allen, said to be a faith healer, was given 1,280 acres from Urbane Leiendecker in 1958 at a revival meeting in Phoenix and developed Miracle Valley Bible College, a series of buildings including the dormitories for girls and boys, the domed-tabernacle, classrooms and residences.
Tax problems arose as the Internal Revenue Service questioned Allen’s insistence that Miracle Valley should be designated as a church, but in 1962 was granted the exemption after a three-year battle.
Allen allegedly suffered from alcoholism and was accused of faking miracles in various places around the country and the world. It was a trip to England that caused him problems. The British authorities were advised by people who attended his revivals that Allen enticed people to fake disabilities and then act cured. The British asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into Allen’s credentials in 1965. The FBI did find a number of drunken driving charges which included leaving the scene of an accident.
His wife tried to commit him to a mental institution, but she later withdrew the petition. Allen died in 1970 and witness accounts stated his death was due to alcoholism and medications.
The property ended up in the hands of others after his death.
Peace in the valley was disrupted in 1982 when a competing, religious, African American group took up residence directly across from the bible college. Racial tensions mounted and a day of retribution came heralded by gunfire and two people were killed.
The land and complex has passed through other hands over the years with the intent to preserve it, but none came up with the $600,000 in back taxes to pay off the debt.