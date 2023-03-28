HEREFORD — One of the most iconic, eye-catching structures in Southeastern Arizona, steeped in a lengthy history as a center for religious movements that was the backdrop for a gun battle that grabbed national headlines leaving two dead 40 years ago, is headed for the proverbial wrecking ball.
Cochise County is seeking bids to demolish the Miracle Valley Bible College with its distinctive golden dome cathedral fronting State Route 92, where it was built 64 years ago. Deeded to the state of Arizona last March for failure of past owners to pay property taxes, the 39-acre property was turned over to the county’s Board of Supervisors and will eventually be auctioned off.
“Properties are deeded to the state when the taxes have not been paid for at least seven years,” said Cochise County director of developmental services Daniel Coxworth.
Coxworth said about $600,000 was owed in back taxes.
“When the state takes possession, the taxes are written off so they’re basically wiped clean,” he added.
Still, it’s been a costly undertaking for the county, which had to spend close to $50,000 on an asbestos remediation cleanup for two buildings on the property before they can be torn down. Additional asbestos abatement — which involves bagging asbestos fibers used in building materials in the 1950s in washed, sealed bags and placed in locked dumpsters before being hauled to a Casa Grande landfill that accepts asbestos — will also be done on the domed cathedral prior to demolition.
Coxworth said the cost of tearing down the cathedral will run in the neighborhood of $50,000. April 21 is the last day bids for demolition will be accepted by the county. The tear down could start in May or June.
“The county has been clearing the back portion of the property and outbuildings for about a year, which included an auto repair building and another outbuilding, along with a stack of burnt wood and debris from a fire that occurred to a structure some time ago which was dumped in a pile,” Coxworth said. “We saw the demolition as an opportunity for the county to clean up this property, since it would be way too costly for an individual, and auction it for sale. It’ll be a tear down right down to the cement slab, which the next owner might be able to utilize.
“It’s been a dilapidated, unsafe structure and an eyesore for us for some time that needs to be gone.”
Coxworth said an auction for the property might occur later this year, in 2024, or possibly the following year.
Realtor Joan Wilson, who tracks real estate trends in Cochise County and writes a monthly column, “Housing Matters,” for the Herald/Review, said if the property was listed today, it could go for as much as $1 million depending on septic and other issues the site might have.
“At auction, it would obviously go for less,” she said. “It’s a really nice piece of property that has a lot of history and potential, and it most likely would generate a great deal of interest.”
The history alone of the property is staggering, which also involved messy litigation with the Internal Revenue Service over its church exemption status.
Built in 1958 by Pentecostal evangelist and faith healer A.A. Allen, who was part of the “Voice of Healing” movement after he was gifted 1,280 acres by Palominas resident Urbane Leinendecker — who was moved by a scriptural sermon he heard Allen deliver in Phoenix — the property became a mini-empire for Allen’s ministry headquarters.
Along with the bible college, there were dorms and classrooms, a domed church, administrative buildings, an enormous warehouse and even a residential neighborhood called Miracle Valley Estates. The headquarters was a revenue-bearing operation with a publishing and printing plant, a four-press phonograph record plant and the Miracle Valley Fellowship, which served as a ministerial fellowship with about 10,000 ministers as members.
Before Allen died in 1970 — he is buried on the property near the bible college — he became entangled with the IRS, which revoked his church exemption status, questioning whether A.A. Allen Revivals Inc. was indeed a church.
Following a trial three years later, the United States Tax Court ruled the IRS had been wrong and granted Allen the exemption in 1965.
But the IRS still had the last word. It said the association “has completely mischaracterized” the court’s opinion and the IRS was not barred from “challenging the association’s entitlement to exemption or its status as a church.”
That may have laid the groundwork of future red flags for subsequent owners of the property when it came to trying to establish church exemption status and its embroilment surrounding a $600,000 property tax default, which caused the property to be deeded to the state.
After Allen died, a litany of religious organizations purchased the property, beginning with the Don Stewart Evangelistic Association, which also ran afoul with the IRS over the same exception status. Following an IRS investigation for mail fraud concerning high salaries and an $8 million annual income, the IRS revoked Stewart’s tax exemption status in 1997, citing “impermissible benefits” to the Stewart family.
Stewart later leased the property to the Hispanic Assemblies on a 20-year lease agreement for $1 per year, which opened the Spanish-speaking Southern Arizona Bible College.
In the late 1970s, the Christ Miracle Healing Center and Church operated on a subdivided property on the north side of SR 92 across from the bible church with about 300 Black members primarily from Chicago led by Allen followers Frances Thomas and her son. Following months of strained racial relations in 1982 the “Miracle Valley Shootout” erupted into a gun battle with hundreds of rounds of ammunition across the highway that left two dead and led to an FBI investigation.
Later, Miracle Valley closed after bankruptcy hearings and fire destroyed Southern Arizona Bible College’s administration building and its warehouse.
Eventually, the Spanish Assemblies of God took over the campus on a 20-year lease, but closed the bible college in 1995 and put the campus up for sale.
Once again, the bible college was purchased, this time by Harter Ministries in 1999 and renamed the Miracle Valley Bible College and Seminary, teaching classical Pentecostal theology. Ten years later, a Phoenix-based mortgage firm foreclosed on the property.
Despite all the changing of hands of faith-based groups, ministries continued coming to the property.
In 2011, Pentecostal missionaries Gilles and Diane Langevin from Quebec purchased it from the state of Arizona with a $30,000 down payment toward the $600,000 in back property taxes due to the state, claiming they were called by God to the area and planned to restore it. They called their operation the Miracle Valley Arizona Ministries, but left before paying the balance.
The final owners, Luis and Rose Bettencourt, moved onto the property in 2014 in a mission of revival and to start a community, renaming it Miracle Valley Today. They told the Herald/Review in 2016 they planned to build accommodations for a retreat center for married couples, a youth and family camp, a site for revival meetings and a bible training center, plus an area to grow food and farm fish, open a cafe and a small automotive service facility.
“The inspiration for being here was the voice of God telling me to move forward,” Luis Bettencourt told the Herald/Review.
The Bettencourts’ plans never materialized
Coxworth said Bettencourt had repaired a residence on the property where he had been living for several years. But he recently moved off the site after Coxworth explained why he had to since the site had been deeded to the state under the care of the county, the ongoing asbestos remediation, forthcoming demolition and the eventual auction.