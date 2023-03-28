HEREFORD — One of the most iconic, eye-catching structures in Southeastern Arizona, steeped in a lengthy history as a center for religious movements that was the backdrop for a gun battle that grabbed national headlines leaving two dead 40 years ago, is headed for the proverbial wrecking ball.

Cochise County is seeking bids to demolish the Miracle Valley Bible College with its distinctive golden dome cathedral fronting State Route 92, where it was built 64 years ago. Deeded to the state of Arizona last March for failure of past owners to pay property taxes, the 39-acre property was turned over to the county’s Board of Supervisors and will eventually be auctioned off.

