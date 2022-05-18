Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

An 84-year-old Sierra Vista man whose car was discovered abandoned last week was found dead Wednesday morning, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the Sheriff's Office had been called last Friday just before noon concerning an abandoned vehicle near Mile Post 2 on In Balance Road off East State Route 82. 

When investigators looked through the car, a 2014 Jeep Patriot, they determined it belonged to Donal Duey of Sierra Vista, Capas said.

Duey, a diabetic, had been entered as a missing-endangered adult because of his age and because Sheriff's officials believed he did not have his medication with him.

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue team found Duey deceased near the Fairbank area Wednesday just after 11 a.m.

Information will be released as it becomes available.



Tags