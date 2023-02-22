Black History 101 Mobile Museum National Executive Director Kavon Shah holds a manilla as he describes it to attendees on Wednesday during the exhibit at the Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College. A manilla is a metallic armlet or bracelet that was associated with slave trade.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A traveling Black History 101 Mobile museum exhibit honoring Black History Month takes place in the library commons area of Cochise College Wednesday in Sierra Vista.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Black History 101 Mobile Museum curator and owner Dr. Khalid el-Hakim interacts with exhibit attendee Andrea Marie Peter at this week’s event.
SIERRA VISTA — For visitors who came as far away as Mexico and Las Vegas, the traveling museum with memorabilia dating back to the slave era was like looking into a window of Black history.
From students to the elderly who came to experience Dr. Khalid el-Hakim’s Black History 101 Mobile Museum at Cochise College during Black History Month, they were awed by the award-winning collection of more than 10,000 original artifacts from the transatlantic slave trade era to the hip-hop culture.
Most of them — especially a group of nearly a dozen students from Sierra Vista’s sister city in Cananea, Mexico — almost were speechless.
“This is amazing,” said 17-year-old Sebastian Montoya, who traveled with his class from Cananea expressly to see el-Hakim’s one-of-a-kind museum on wheels. He and his classmates were viewing older magazines and documents of Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglas, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent Black leaders they had not known much about.
The significance of the nation’s premiere Black history traveling exhibit that has traveled to 41 states, visiting more than 1,000 institutions — including colleges, K-12 schools, conferences, libraries, museums and religious institutions — was what made Roger and Andrea Sweet drive six hours from Las Vegas.
It’s something they felt they could not miss.
“It’s pretty important to us, that’s why we drove all this way,” said Roger Sweet. “It’s not just about history and education. This is something we should witness and never forget. It’s that important.”
El-Hakim’s traveling exhibit especially touched a chord with Andrea Sweet.
“We came because we saw this online and had never heard about it before,” she said. “We have been collecting Black artifacts for 30 years and have a similar collection. We’re hoping to create an exhibit like this one someday Seeing what we saw here it was just terrific.”
For Hereford resident Andrea Marie Peter and her daughter, Pippin Penn, the great-granddaughter of a former slave, the exhibit carried a special meaning.
“I was involved in the early desegregation movement back in the 1960s so it’s very special and important being here today,” said Peter. “I helped desegregate the only all-Black school in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1968 where I was teaching. Why this exhibit is important is because we must remember to teach our children never to be like that again.”
Cochise College’s Virginia Thompson and Jessamyn Snider were instrumental in arranging el-Hakim to bring his mobile exhibit to both campuses this month.
El-Hakim, a nationally-recognized figure in the Black movement who taught middle school social studies in Detroit for 15 years, also founded the Michigan Hip Hop Archive. He holds a Ph.D. from the College of Education at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana.
“I’m very pleased with the turnout today,” said el-Hakim, who spent 30 years traveling the country, combing through antique shops, flea markets, estate sales and auctions, acquiring an archive of memorabilia among the most sought-after exhibits of its kind in the country.
“Parents have brought their children, teachers have brought classes from across the border,” he said. “The takeaway is that history is valuable and that we have a lot more to learn about ourselves and America because our backgrounds all play into who we are and how we can become better people. It’s especially important for all the kids who are seeing this so they can make a connection with our history.”
El-Hakim has received national and international attention for his innovative work of exhibiting Black history outside of traditional museum spaces. He was named among the Change Makers for NBC Universal’s Erase the Hate campaign and was one of the 100 Men of Distinction for Black Enterprise magazine.
