BISBEE — Though a number of area residents voiced their concerns and disapproval about a 30—acre parcel being rezoned for a 248—space, mobile home and RV park in Willcox, the county Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to send a recommendation of approval to the Board of Supervisors, though not in a unanimous vote.
During the June 9 meeting, the applicant, Ken Perry, asked that the parcel, which lies on both sides of Page Ranch Road across from the railroad tracks, to be rezoned from HI (Heavy Industry) to GB (General Business) in order to proceed with the plan to build the park. Commissioners Wayne Gregan, Kim DePew, Nathan Watkins and Jim Martzke voted in favor, with Robert Montgomery voting against it.
Julia Hamel, speaking for seven families, brought up issues with water availability and said one of her wells has gone dry.
“There’s no water back there,” she told the commissioners. “We harvest rainwater off the roof of our barn to help get by.”
Danny Hatch pointed out there are already five such parks in Willcox with 165 spaces and they are never full.
“I never see them more than halfway full,” he said. “And no one wants to stay right next to a railroad.”
Susan Herman stated, “The plans are not thought out well. Page Ranch Road is not a well-maintained road. There’s flooding on the road when it rains.”
Raymond Herbert was concerned with water usage that would impact the well share group of himself and six other property owners if two new wells are drilled for the park.
“Our well sits west of one of the proposed wells,” he said. “It’s 520 feet deep and we can’t afford to go deeper. There’s not enough water.”
Anthony Roberson agreed. “We spent $13,000 over the past two years on our well,” he said. “I’m concerned that things could get worse if the park is there. It’s a pretty intense development for 30 acres. There’s miles of land available toward the west with nothing around it and wouldn’t be such an imposition. I don’t think the effects were deeply addressed.”
An issue all the residents voiced, as did those who emailed their comments, was the fragility of the dirt road that has problems when it rains. Though Perry said he would pave the road from the turnoff at Haskell Avenue through the park, the residents were worried it would not be built to county standards.
Perry stated the road would be built to standards and would be raised up with drainage pipes underneath it and would be capable of handling 100—year flood events.
Another issue was the system used to collect the wastewater for the people at the park, and possible contamination of local’s wells. Perry said a system would be installed and the effluent used for outdoor watering.
Roberson wrote in an email, “The size of this proposed RV park gives me grave concerns regarding possible contamination to our current water supply. I would have no concerns of contamination if the waste from such a huge site was directed to city or county sewer lines which ensured the safety of water supply for me and my fellow neighbors.”
Perry has to follow the conditions of the rezoning if the supervisors approve it, which include a traffic study with the Arizona Department of Transportation and the paving of Page Ranch Road and the railroad crossing to county specifications. Also, the wastewater treatment must be approved by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and a detailed drainage report must submitted.
Changing building codes from 2012 to 2015To be in lockstep with the International Building Code now followed by contractors, Development Director Dan Coxworth presented the plan to move the county up to the 2015 code from the 2012 version for consistency purposes.
A number of sections were deleted from the zoning code and placed in the building code, which is better suited for construction requirements, said Coxworth. For instance, the water conservation measures for the Sierra Vista Subwatershed were moved to the building code.
A few people voiced their fears the owner-builder opt-out option would be eliminated.
Coxworth said, “The owner-builder option is not going anywhere. We have no intention of getting rid of the option. It’s a popular plan in Cochise County.”
Owner-builder option allows a property owner to build a home or accessory structures at a much reduced cost both in construction and in permit fees. It has been a draw to people who want to build their own homes using alternative methods such as straw bale and earthbag homes.
Self—built homes must follow the building code. While the home itself is not inspected, the county does require inspections for setbacks and septic tank placement.
Tombstone realtor Clay Greathouse created a Facebook group with 758 members called Supporters of the Cochise County Permit Opt—out where people can ask questions and get tips on building and the permitting process.
Many who build their own homes may live in an RV, manufactured home or some other temporary dwelling while building, but people need to have temporary use permits as well as building permits, said Coxworth.
The removal of Section 1709 eliminates the conflict with the adopted building code and the zoning regulations.
Building permits for each accessory structure 200 square feet and larger will cost $150, noted Coxworth.
Gregan, a contractor, said on the topic of self—built homes, “A lot of people get into the process and don’t understand the scope of it all. People start projects and then fail. That creates eyesores. Neighbors have rights, too. I have lots of safety concerns for the opt out. Hopefully, no one dies from them.”
The vote to approve the changes was four to one with Montgomery again voting nay.
The next meeting of the commission will be July 14.