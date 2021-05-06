COCHISE COUNTY — An elderly couple lost their residence and their dogs Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in their double-wide mobile home, firefighters said.
It’s not clear what started the blaze at the mobile home in the 1500 block of Clearview Road just east of State Route 92, said Mark Savage, chief of Fry Fire District.
When firefighters from several departments responded at about 5:15 p.m., the mobile home was fully engulfed, Savage said.
Fry Fire District Battalion Chief John Popp said the couple who lived inside the house were able to get out of the residence, but they were unable to save their two dogs. Two vehicles that were parked in the yard also caught on fire and the blaze spread to a shed on the property next door, Popp said.
Popp said the woman, who is handicapped, was lying on the front porch when firefighters arrived and neighbors were trying to help move her away from the house.
“She injured her knee trying to get out of the house,” Popp said. “She went to the hospital.”
The husband was not hurt, said Popp, who described the couple as elderly.
At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were still on scene, Popp said.
“The fire is out, but we’re watching for any hot spots,” Popp said. “About 90 percent of the house burnt to the ground.”
The fire departments that responded to the blaze included Fry Fire, Sierra Vista Fire, Fort Huachuca Fire and Palominas Fire.