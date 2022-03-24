BISBEE — Community Development Director Dan Coxworth would like to receive revenue equal to at least 75% of the costs of building inspections and plan reviews, but the goal has yet to be met.
During a Cochise County Board of Supervisors work session on March 22, Coxworth went over the new permit fee increases that he says are necessary to bring in revenue enough to cover about 60% to 70% of actual costs.
Coxworth said, “Our Building Division permit plan reviews and inspection services ensure safe and sanitary housing in the county. Planning Division services include long and short–range planning to support the orderly growth of residential and commercial development. Code Compliance Division enforces the zoning regulations to encourage investment, protect property values and keep our beautiful county clean. By recouping cost, subsidies from the county’s general fund to the department are minimalized.”
In 2018 building fees were updated and in 2019 planning fees were increased. Rising costs led to the adjustments of the fee schedule, he said.
Over the past couple of years, the department has cut expenses as much as possible to limit the use of General Fund money through a variety of methods, including staff cuts, reducing costs of office supplies, putting the permit applications and inspection requests online and closing shop at the Sierra Vista Development Services branch.
Coxworth noted the online portal saves staff time from scrolling through phone numbers to set up the inspection schedule. People can have online inspections and provide photos of the work in need of inspection to save transportation costs and staff time.
“The upfront processing and issuance of opt–out permits are often more time consuming than processing a typical permit for a single family residential home," Coxworth said. "An owner-builder applicant requires more ‘hand holding’ and follow-up permits applied for by contractors.”
He recommends raising the owner-builder opt out fee from $157 to $350, which would cover the home and one accessory structure if there was no plan review. With a plan review, the fee would be $825 and accessory buildings would be $200.
Opt-out permits require two or more inspections, including setback, building final, and progress inspections.
The county right-of-way and floodplain also require the review of opt-out permits.
Opt-out permits are often the result of code violations of construction without a permit or used to live in an RV for an extended time without the intention of building a home.
Although staff is proposing more than double the current permit fee, he said the fee is “still substantially lower” than a single-family residential permit.
The owner-builder amendment is a program for rural home construction in Cochise County. While program participants must comply with all Cochise County Building Safety Code and zoning requirements, the overall permit costs associated with construction are lower than traditional residential home construction. This is due to either fewer, or no, building plan reviews and inspections being conducted, depending on the option selected by the participant.
This amendment is intended to encourage the use of ingenuity and personal preferences of the owner-builder in allowing and facilitating the use of alternative building materials and methods. This program does not exempt owner-builders from statewide codes such as plumbing and fire codes and regulations regarding smoke detectors, nor does it exempt owner-builders from fire codes adopted by fire districts or the county.
Temporary RV permits will be increased from $30 to $75 for a six–month period for use while building a residence or other structure. Such occupancy shall be limited to the length of the building permit with a required temporary use permit. The hike is consistent with the current Temporary Use permit fee for all others temporary uses.
Modifications of special use permits would have an administrative fee of $150 and a Planning and Zoning Commission fee would be $500 plus $20 an acre, the same as the current fee for a new Special Use Permit request.
Coxworth said, “The modification of an existing Special Use Permit that requires approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission essentially requires the same amount of work and resources as a new Special Use Permit request.
"Legal public notification requirements such as mailing to surrounding property owners, posting a legal ad in the paper, posting the property, staff analysis of the request, and presentation to the Planning & Zoning Commission are the same as a new request for a Special Use Permit."
Planning reviews for Accessory Living Quarters will cost $100, separate from the building permit fee.
Special event permits do not have a fee, but Coxworth is suggesting the county charge $150.
Supervisor Tom Crosby said, “I think the government, in trying to make adjustments for inflation, is causing inflation.””
Supervisor Ann English voiced concerns about the increases, saying, “We have to think about this. We’re looking to go to residents for a jail district. So, I have to ask, is this a good time to do this?”
She asked Coxworth to establish checklists to help the public understand what they need to do.
The proposed fee schedule will be advertised for 60 days prior to approval of the Board of Supervisors, which could happen in May. The fees would go into effect at the start of the new fiscal year.