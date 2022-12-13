camp naco 3

Deteriorating stables at Camp Naco stand in a field near the main camp.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Twenty years of wishing, hoping and planning to revitalize Camp Naco are coming closer to fruition as the Mellon Foundation provided a $3.5 million grant for the project last week.

The funds will be added to the $4.6 million from Gov. Doug Ducey awarded in October after Camp Naco was recognized as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation earlier this year.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?