BISBEE — Twenty years of wishing, hoping and planning to revitalize Camp Naco are coming closer to fruition as the Mellon Foundation provided a $3.5 million grant for the project last week.
The funds will be added to the $4.6 million from Gov. Doug Ducey awarded in October after Camp Naco was recognized as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation earlier this year.
Built by the U.S. Army in 1919, its adobe remains are significant in that it is the only camp remaining from 35 permanent camps built along the southern border.
In 1910, the Mexican revolution led to a decade of unrest at the border which concerned the U.S. Army. Illegal arms smuggling and the potential for violence spilling over the border led to the building of camps along the border from Brownsville, Tex., to Nogales, Ariz.
In 1914, forces loyal to Pancho Villa laid siege to the federal garrison stationed in Naco, Mexico, for 114 days. During the revolution, men who served in the Mexican forces fled to Arizona and surrendered to the U.S. military at Fort Huachuca. Troops from the 9th and 10th Cavalries were dispatched to Camp Naco to protect U.S. citizens and to maintain peace by preventing any incursions into the U.S. The cavalries exemplary service was commended by Henry Stimpson, Secretary of War, in 1914.
The camp was decommissioned in 1923 and passed through the hands of various owners, including Huachuca City. Over the years, the camp has been vandalized, suffered a fire and has endured erosion and exposure.
In 2018, Huachuca City transferred the property to Bisbee due to lack of resources to preserve the camp.
The Naco Heritage Alliance (NHA) and the city say the camp “is a touchstone for the history of the Buffalo Soldiers and the proud tradition of Black military regiments after the Civil War.”
The city, NHA, State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), Buffalo Soldiers organizations and others joined forces and sought grants to pay for the project and they now have $8.1 million to finally move forward.
Jeffrey Jennings, Deputy to the Commanding General at Fort Huachuca stated, “Protecting the southern border was an early Army requirement which brough cavalry soldiers including the Buffalo Soldiers to the Arizona Territory. The Buffalo Soldiers figured prominently in protecting the southern border from attack. They fought enemies and discrimination in the early 19th Century and must be honored and remembered.”
City Manager Steve Pauken said in a press release “Bisbee, the community of Naco, Ariz., the Naco Heritage Alliance, the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and our many partners are honored to accept this valuable assistance from the Mellon Foundation. Now we will be able to begin some much-needed restoration of these historic buildings and tell the fascinating story of this place. Much of our momentum was lost as a result of the pandemic and we are eager get moving again.
“The result will be a living museum of Buffalo Soldier History, the Mexican Revolution and a place for tourism, arts and culture. It will also create a sense of place and provide more community resources in Naco, Ariz.”
Mayor Ken Budge is feeling great about the news and said, “Camp Naco and its cultural and military importance are valuable assets to our community and the region. We cannot allow this this iconic place to melt back into the desert. We hope this will renew interest from regional, state and national interests who see the value in protecting this place and converting it for needed community resources.”
With the renewed interest of the part the segregated African American military played in securing Camp Naco and the southwest, the NHA sought funds to begin the task of converting the ruins to a tourist site as well as an educational center.
There is much to be done to stabilize the 23 remaining buildings and specialists on adobe restoration will be sought to work on the project to preserve as much of the past as possible. The plan includes rehabilitating the former officer’s club and the hospital to create a classroom and public meeting places for the community as well as restoring the parade grounds as an outdoor space for a variety of community events.
Becky Orozco, with NHA added, “This funding is an important step in recognizing the need to preserve this important historical asset. It will support the city’s proposed adapted reuse of the site into a community center to serve the rural community.”
SHPO officer Kathryn Leonard stated, “The activation of this nationally significant historic property for community use will not only ensure its long–term preservation, but also serves as an important catalyst for heritage tourism and rural economic development in southern Arizona.”
Helen Erickson, faculty member at the University of Arizona and board member of the NHA, worked with Arizona Humanities funding support to develop an interactive website and story for Camp Naco. Earlier this month, the story map created for Camp Naco was presented with the Governor’s Award for Heritage Preservation and the James W. Garrison Grant Award.
Katherine Malone-France, chief preservation officer with the National Trust stated, “With support and partnerships, Camp Naco can again play a critical role by providing needed community and educational services while highlighting the history of the people who shaped this region.”
Plans to find a historical contractor to guide and perform the work have already begun, but a finished date for the project has yet to be released.