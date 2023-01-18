The mother of a toddler who was murdered by the woman’s boyfriend in a fit of rage pleaded guilty to two felony offenses on Wednesday and is looking at serving almost 10 years in prison.
Erika Asusena Parra pleaded guilty to one count of attempted child abuse by domestic violence and one count of child abuse by domestic violence.
The first count carries eight years in prison and the second calls for 3½ years, said Deputy Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell.
The sentences are consecutive but the 24-year-old Parra will serve only 85% of that, Powell said. That's about 9.7 years.
The change in plea came after a three-hour settlement conference in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom.
Parra’s boyfriend, Mario Toscano Jr., pleaded guilty in late 2021 to killing Parra’s 2-year-old son, Emilio Smith. The couple had a daughter together and that child was also neglected, investigators said. Toscano is serving a prison sentence of more than 30 years.
Parra's indictment shows that she had left her children “unattended” with Toscano in their Douglas residence when Emilio was kicked to death in January 2020.
Toscano was arrested soon after the killing, but when charges were filed against Parra a few weeks later, she took off, ending up on the lamb in Agua Prieta, Sonora. She failed to show up in court in March 2020 on two charges of child abuse.
She was gone for more than a year.
Emilio’s paternal family, also from Douglas, had offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who could reveal Parra’s whereabouts and deliver her to police.
In early December 2021 an anonymous person called Emilio’s paternal family and revealed where Parra was staying. She was then arrested by police in Agua Prieta and handed over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at the port of entry in Douglas.
When she was arrested, Parra had a 1-year-old boy with her. The child was taken to Child Protective Services in Cochise County. The girl Parra had with Toscano has been adopted by a family member.
After the pleas were entered in court Wednesday, Emilio's paternal grandmother, Rosalva Smith — who has attended every hearing for Parra — said she was satisfied with the sentence.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone