The missing mother of a slain 2-year-old killed last year by the woman's boyfriend was arrested early Thursday in Agua Prieta, Sonora, after an anonymous person trying to collect a $1,000 reward offered by the child's paternal family told them where she was hiding, the dead youngster's grandmother said.
Erika Parra was brought across the border into Douglas early Thursday morning, her capture a combined effort of the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and authorities in Agua Prieta, Sonora, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
"She was arrested on two outstanding warrants," Capas said Thursday. "One was for child abuse failure to appear, the other was for violation of probation.
"Our people worked closely with Mexican law enforcement officials in order to facilitate her return to the United States and subsequent arrest."
Word that Parra was finally in custody after being on the run for longer than a year prompted cries of relief from victim Emilio Smith's paternal relatives, who have long pleaded for the public's help in finding the 23-year-old woman.
Emilio's paternal grandmother, Rosalva Smith, and her companion, Ysrael Ocano, had been offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who would find Parra and call the police on her.
"We are so happy she (Parra) was finally caught," Ocano said in Spanish in a brief telephone interview. "The $1,000 reward idea worked."
Smith said Thursday afternoon the call came Wednesday evening from an anonymous woman in Agua Prieta who said she knew where Parra was staying and that she wanted the $1,000 in exchange for the information. At first Smith and her relatives were skeptical because they had gotten calls like that before.
Once they verified that the woman was telling the truth, authorities in Agua Prieta and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office were notified, Smith said.
"Police in Agua Prieta went to a house and they found her in bed," Smith said of Parra. "They asked her if she was the woman in the picture they were holding and she denied it. They told her to get dressed and they arrested her."
A cell phone video on Smith's Facebook page shows the moment Parra was handed over to Sheriff's investigators by Mexican authorities at the port of entry in Douglas. Smith can be heard yelling at Parra in the background.
When Parra was arrested she had a small child with her, said Ocano. The Sheriff's Office confirmed that Parra had a toddler with her when she was picked up in Agua Prieta. Smith said the child is a 1-year-old boy.
"We want to have a paternity test done to see if that child belongs to Noe," Ocano said.
Noe Smith is Emilio's biological father and Smith's son. Emilio's paternal family wanted to adopt him because they knew he was being mistreated by Parra's boyfriend, Mario Toscano Jr. The latter recently was sentenced to 33 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second degree murder and child abuse in Emilio's death.
Parra was charged with two counts of child abuse — one for Emilio and one for a baby girl she has with Toscano — shortly after Toscano was arrested in January 2020. When she was summoned to appear in Cochise County Superior Court, she didn't show and a warrant was issued for her arrest, records show. That was in March 2020.
After Toscano's sentencing on Nov. 18, Smith, Ocano and other paternal relatives of Emilio's stood on the steps of the Cochise County Superior Courthouse and issued a plea to the public concerning Parra. They all wore light blue T-shirts with Emilio's picture on the front and the words, "Justice For Emilio" on the back.
Smith's and Ocano's Facebook pages are replete with photos of Emilio in happier times. The Facebook pages are also rife with photographs of Parra accompanied by disparaging comments by Emilio's family members vowing that someday she would pay for her crime.
Parra appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning via video from the Cochise County Jail. Court records show she is being held on $150,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.