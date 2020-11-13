HEREFORD — A 31-year-old Hereford man was killed Thursday afternoon after he crashed his car head on into a pickup, a spokesman with the Department of Public Safety said.
The crash occurred on State Route 92 at 5:39 p.m. after investigators said Mark Bettencourt's Honda Accord drifted across the center line and collided into a GMC truck whose driver was heading west, said DPS spokesman Bart Graves.
Bettencourt died at the scene, Graves said.
The crash occurred at milepost 333 — near Turkey Track and Ash Canyon roads — and it's unknown why Bettencourt drove into the opposing lane.
Graves said the driver of the pickup — a 47-year-old man from Nogales, Ariz. — was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.