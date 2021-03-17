It's been more than two months since the state statute prohibiting dialing and texting on a cell phone while driving took hold Surprisingly, law enforcement has either failed to catch motorists in the act or drivers are actually following the rules.
But the same can't be said for some drivers on Fort Huachuca, where Garrison Commander Col. Jarrod Moreland recently admonished motorists who've been spotted driving with one hand while holding their cell phone in the other.
"I've received notification that there's an increase in, or at least a noted increase in, cell phone use not hands free as people are driving around in their vehicles," Moreland said in a video on Fort Huachuca's main Facebook page on March 8. "I want to reiterate that on this installation and any other federal installation, the only way you're authorized to use a cell phone is in the hands-free mode."
Fort Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton said the hands-free cell phone law has been in place on Fort Huachuca for several years.
"But periodically we have to remind people," Linton said Wednesday.
Apparently, motorists in Sierra Vista and unincorporated Cochise County have been adhering to the state statute, or being very good at hiding their cell phones while simultaneously driving and talking, though.
Last week Sierra Vista Police Sgt. Brian Sebastian said that since Jan. 1 when the state statute became official, officers had issued only two citations to motorists caught in the act of driving and holding a cell phone. Since that time, only seven warnings had been given, Sebastian said.
Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said there were no citations issued by deputies in her agency since the statute took effect.
Last fall, Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher told City Council members that police would launch a campaign in December 2020 informing the public that the law would be taking effect on Jan. 1 and that anyone caught violating it would be cited.
Before January, motorists caught driving while glued to their cell phone were given a warning by police or Sheriff's deputies.
Violation of the statute would translate into a civil citation. According to the statute: “Beginning January 1, 2021, a person who violates this section is subject to a civil penalty as follows: At least $75 but not more than $149 for a first violation; at least $150 but not more than $250 for a second or subsequent violation.”
Writing a text message, sending it and reading it while driving is also against the law, according to Arizona Revised Statute Section 28-914 — Use of portable wireless communication device while driving.
Moreland of Fort Huachuca, meanwhile, said he is "asking our DES teammates to step up the ticketing and observation of those individuals who are not following the prescribed methods and rules for using cellular phones." DES stands for Directorate of Emergency Services.
The garrison commander said anyone stopped for not following the statute would be "held accountable on the spot," by DES personnel.
"That's a huge safety issue," Moreland said. "We don't want one single accident or injury related to someone not paying attention because they're messing around with their cell phone."