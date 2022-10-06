“It’s one of the craziest pieces of climbing I’ve ever done,” said Nathaniel Coleman, professional rock climber and Olympic silver medalist.

The mountain ranges of Cochise County surrounding Sierra Vista are filled with exceptional climbing. There is the Cochise Stronghold, the Dry Canyon, the Farmhouse, the Mustang, the Biscuit and many more potentially very hard routes being developed in the Huachucas.

