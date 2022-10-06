“It’s one of the craziest pieces of climbing I’ve ever done,” said Nathaniel Coleman, professional rock climber and Olympic silver medalist.
The mountain ranges of Cochise County surrounding Sierra Vista are filled with exceptional climbing. There is the Cochise Stronghold, the Dry Canyon, the Farmhouse, the Mustang, the Biscuit and many more potentially very hard routes being developed in the Huachucas.
These areas feature everything from moderate routes for novice climbers to potentially some of the hardest sport climbing routes in the world.
“You’re getting the big world class climbers coming down to your home, but you don’t know about it,” said Angel Mangual, a local route developer and the owner of CIBA climbing gym in Sierra Vista.
In recent years, there has been a revival of limestone sport climbing in the mountains around Sierra Vista. Earlier generations of route developers had explored the area and developed a few routes, but didn’t put much development effort into the area, declaring it to be a pile of choss (rock unsuitable for climbing) or loose potentially dangerous rock.
“They always say that limestone is a choss pile,” said Mangual.
According to Mangual, the most recent push to develop limestone sport routes around Sierra Vista started with a local climber named Alex Kirkpatrick. In 2013, Kirkpatrick made the first ascent of “Suzanne Somers: A Love Story.” At the time of his ascent, this was the hardest route in the area with a grade of 5.14b on the Yosemite grading scale, a three-part system used by North American mountaineers for rating the difficulty of climbs.
This sparked a new wave of limestone development in the area. Route developers and climbers from Tucson began showing up more and more.
“It just took off to the point that Nathaniel noticed,” said Mangual.
In 2015, as development at the Dry Canyon took off, Mangual turned his attention to another local limestone climbing area called the Farmhouse and began bolting routes there with fellow climber Louis Cisneros.
Once again, climbers and developers from Tucson followed soon after and the Farmhouse was full of climbers, too. In 2020, the Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson helped popularize limestone climbing near Sierra Vista. It was the nearest place for climbers from Tucson to climb, with their mountain being on fire and their gym being closed due to the pandemic.
Today, the Farmhouse and the Dry Canyon are popular winter sport climbing destinations for local climbers looking to test their skills on challenging routes.
In 2017, an unclimbed route named “Lee Majors” caught the attention of Coleman. This route was a longstanding undone project originally bolted by CP Little, a route developer from an earlier wave of limestone development in the area.
After two climbing seasons at the Dry Canyon, Coleman made the first clean ascent of the route in November 2018. Lee Majors takes the most direct line through the Celebrity Cave, the Dry Canyon’s most iconic climbing area and home to the area’s hardest routes. In the end, Coleman gave the route a grade of 5.14c/d making it the hardest route in Southern Arizona.
But the story does not end there. Lee Majors is only the first half of CP Little’s original idea for the route which he called the “6 Million Dollar Man” project.
After bolting Lee Majors, Little envisioned a route that would take the climber out of the cave and on to the vertical cliff above it, commonly known to climbers as the headwall. Little did not add protective bolts to the headwall, but did leave anchors for a future climber trying this project. Now Coleman is trying to complete the 6 Million Dollar Man project.
Coleman set out to bolt the headwall and start working out the moves to see if it was possible. He bolted the most straight-up line he could find with a second thought to finding the easiest route to the top, eventually adding new anchors in a different location than those originally installed by Little.
Initially, he believed the route would be hard, but easier than the cave below. That quickly changed when he attempted to climb the line he had bolted.
“I didn’t really know if it was possible until me and Sean Bailey, one of my friends and fellow competitors, went back at the end of last year, beginning of this year and did all the moves and started making links and knew that it was possible,” said Coleman.
Now, Coleman and Bailey think when all the moves are linked together, this could potentially be one of the hardest routes in the world. Bailey recently finished an ascent of “Bibliographie” in France with a difficulty of 5.15c and believes this route is a harder grade. That would put the route on par with “Silence” in Norway, the only 5.15d in the world.
“When I first bolted it, I had no idea it had the potential to be that hard. It’s hard to even give it a sport grade, it’s going to be like v11 into v15,” said Coleman, using the V Scale, a bouldering grading system, to describe the climb’s difficulty.
“You need to get a high right heel hook to hold your body into the wall and you use that heel-hook to move really statically into the crux hold, which is this crazy front two-finger pocket and you get your back to fingers on behind it on just a couple dimples on the wall and your thumb is actually pretty good. So it ends up being this mini pinch between your thumb and front two fingers and it’s small and it’s nasty and it’s painful,” said Coleman, describing the v15 crux of the route.
Coleman and Bailey plan to return to the Dry Canyon this winter to continue working on the route.
“I think that it would take a lot of training, a bit of luck and a lot of conditions to line up,” said Coleman when asked if he thought it was possible to complete the route this winter.