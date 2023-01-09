SIERRA VISTA — For about an hour on Monday afternoon, Sierra Vista police thought they had a mountain lion on their hands in the heart of the Country Club Estates subdivision.
A Border Patrol agent walking along the paved trail in that area just off Winterhaven Drive near Prairie Grass Drive, called police saying he had spotted the cat heading down into the wash just west of the Pueblo Del Sol golf course early Monday afternoon, said Sierra Vista Police Spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt.
Police contacted Arizona Game and Fish and police officers began combing through the subdivision. A drone was sent up in the hope that the animal could be spotted, Borgstadt said, but after about an hour, the search was called off just before 2 p.m.
"We've seen a few coyotes and javelina, but no mountain lion," Borgstadt said, standing near the entrance of the Winterhaven gated community near Prairie Grass Drive. "We notified [Arizona ] Game and Fish just in case and we have the drone up right now that's checking the area..."
Borgstadt also mentioned that one of the officers searching is an avid outdoorsman and he could not find any tracks that resembled a mountain lion's.
The main concern, Borgstadt said, was that the animal would walk into a neighborhood, get cornered and scared and then lash out.
"That's when you have problems," he said.
Officials at the Pueblo Del Sol Country Club also were notified about the mountain lion, Borgstadt said.
"We told them they might want to keep people off the back nine," Borgstadt said.
Game and Fish were called so that their officers could use some kind of a tranquilizing agent that would allow them to relocate the lion if it had been found, Borgstadt said.
Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart said the agency received the information from Sierra Vista Police at about 12:50 p.m. Hart said such calls are not common, but not unheard of either.
"[It's] not common in town, but occasionally it does happen," Hart said in an email Monday. "Using a wash or an open space like a golf course to navigate is typical. Besides, lots of rabbits to eat on a golf course.
"We document mountain lions moving through residential areas on the outskirts of Tucson at least quarterly," Hart added.
Borgstadt said police have gotten reports in the past of mountain lions and bears in the city.
"I've seen a few bears, but never a mountain lion," Borgstadt said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone