COCHISE COUNTY — Lions, tigers and bears, oh my! There may be no tigers but there are mountain lions and bears making their home in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.

Earlier this month a study by Cochise College science instructors and an undergraduate research student resulted in a paper titled “Evidence of Resident Mountain Lions on the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA)” in The Journal of Arizona-Nevada Academy of Science. This is the first documentation of mountain lion reproduction near the San Pedro River in scientific literature.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?