COCHISE COUNTY — Lions, tigers and bears, oh my! There may be no tigers but there are mountain lions and bears making their home in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
Earlier this month a study by Cochise College science instructors and an undergraduate research student resulted in a paper titled “Evidence of Resident Mountain Lions on the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA)” in The Journal of Arizona-Nevada Academy of Science. This is the first documentation of mountain lion reproduction near the San Pedro River in scientific literature.
“The popular knowledge was that they just use the river as sort of a temporary stop over and that their main habitat was in the mountainous regions of the Sky Islands," said Dr. Steven Merkley, a biology instructor at Cochise College and the lead researcher on the paper. "So this shows that they’re, it’s not definitive, but it shows that they’re using a lot more of the river as a permanent habitat and that supports what people have been saying for years on the river with the tracks.”
The study was authored by Merkley, instructors Frank Emanuele and Kari Durham and science student Katie Puckett.
The study was inspired by trail camera footage of three mountain lion kittens engaging in play on Dec. 31, 2019. With help from researchers from Utah State University, the team was able to figure out that these kittens were likely about 10 weeks old at the time the photos were taken. According to Merkley, the fact that the kittens were so young meant their den was likely nearby within the SPRNCA.
“We had heard of some other anecdotal evidence that mountain lions were reproducing near the river but this is the first time we have physical evidence,” said Merkley.
The images of these kittens inspired Merkley and his team to begin studying how mountain lions are using the SPRNCA as part of their home range. Trail camera footage from September 2019 to May 2021 recorded 53 independent observations of mountain lions in the SPRNCA and at least 12 different individual cats. Mountain lions were observed all parts of the year.
Additionally, the trail camera footage showed plenty of viable prey for mountain lions like whitetail deer and javelina. The footage collected by the Cochise College research team makes it evident that mountain lions are using the SPRNCA as part of their home range.
The team agreed that maintaining the trail cameras and identifying unique individuals within the footage were the greatest challenges when completing their study.
Once the cameras are set in the field, they must be monitored to ensure their batteries and SD cards don’t run out. Fortunately, the research team received new camera equipment in 2020 that allowed them to view trail camera footage and, from their phones, tell if batteries or SD cards were running low.
“Sorting through them in the lab and trying to identify different unique individuals for me was one of the more challenging parts," said Puckett. "Because we had to look at little things like the one’s tail is bushier than that one and this one has smaller ears and, you know, just trying to find the little things like that.”
According to the research team, having a resident population of mountain lions in the SPRNCA is good for the ecosystem as a whole.
“It’s another link in the food web, so a top predator can often help to determine what the ecosystem and community is there," said Merkley. "It’s an important animal. It’s not as rare as some of the other cats that we get occasionally in Arizona like ocelots and jaguars. I’m still hoping to get one of those on my cameras. But it still has a really important role in structuring the ecological communities and moving prey around so that the whole ecosystem can stay healthy.”
Durham drew comparisons between mountain lions in the SPRNCA and the reintroduction of gray wolves in Yellowstone National Park.
When wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone, the flora in riparian areas began to flourish again because ungulates populations like deer and elk were balanced within the ecosystem again. If riparian ecosystems like the SPRNCA do not have enough top predators, ungulate populations will destroy the flora, which can lead to erosion issues.
“The deer here are not endangered and having too many of them would hurt the flora as well,” said Durham.
The study opens the door for future genetic studies on mountain lions in the Sky Islands. Research shows that the mountain lion populations in the Sky Islands are likely genetically unique from other mountain lions in North America.
“If this really is a unique genetic population here in the Sky Islands, then it’s important to conserve them for sure,” said Merkley. “Genetic diversity is extremely important for the conservation of a species. If you lose diversity then eventually you’ll have inbreeding issues and that can put the species into what is called an extinction spiral.”
Emanuele collected potential mountain lion scat as part of the team's field work. Most of the college’s undergraduate research club worked in the field to gather scat.
“One of the biggest problems we have with gathering mountain lion scat and genes is that they are very elusive as to where they will go to the bathroom,” said Emanuele.
Emanuele is working to develop a protocol for identifying different mammal species in the SPRNCA through scat collected around the team’s trail cameras. He hopes that this protocol will make future genetic studies on mountain lions and other mammals in the SPRNCA possible.
“I’ve been working with zoos, I went to the Navajo Nation Zoo and got a bunch of mammalian scat control samples,” said Emanuele. “So I can control our protocol against those samples to see how much DNA we’re getting and where we’re getting it from. Once we know we have mountain lion DNA then we can start to go from there.”
Emanuele presented his protocol design at the Southern California Conferences for Undergraduate Research at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, in November.
Publishing a peer-reviewed research study is something the team can be proud of.
“I’m very proud of them, a peer-reviewed paper is something that they should be proud of," said Thomas Guetzloff, dean of math and dcience at Cochise College. "And for Katie to be authoring as an undergraduate, she should be very proud of that.”
Puckett said, “It’s been a lot of fun and I’m really thankful that I’ve been able to do this, especially an undergrad at a community college there have been a lot of opportunities that I’ve been given and gotten to take advantage of that I feel very lucky to have had with where I'm at right now.”
Puckett plans to attend Northern Arizona University next fall to pursue a degree in ecology and evolutionary biology.