BISBEE — The effort to return the new designated Douglas basin Active Management Area to the ballot was successful and voters will again have the say in what to do about the declining water table.

Cochise County Recorder David Stephens said his office sampled 106 signatures of the 2,173 submitted. Of those, 83 were valid and 23 were rejected. There were 1,658 approved following his estimation of a 21.7% rejection rate, which included non–registered voters and illegible signatures.

