BISBEE — The effort to return the new designated Douglas basin Active Management Area to the ballot was successful and voters will again have the say in what to do about the declining water table.
Cochise County Recorder David Stephens said his office sampled 106 signatures of the 2,173 submitted. Of those, 83 were valid and 23 were rejected. There were 1,658 approved following his estimation of a 21.7% rejection rate, which included non–registered voters and illegible signatures.
Once the Cochise County Board of Supervisors accepts the tally and agrees to place a proposition on the November ballot, voters who live in the Douglas basin will have the opportunity to overturn the AMA designation.
Save Our Water organizer Ann Waters and other volunteers gathered the signatures over a two month period.
“This is truly a citizens initiative that is the voice of the people standing up to big government control over our lives, and standing up for their rights, under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to keep ownership and control of their property rights and have the ability to choose for themselves how they want to make a living from their land,” she said. “This is our last chance to get our grandfathered water rights back or we will lose them forever. It takes a community effort to make this happen.”
They want to return to the previous Arizona Department of Water Resources designation as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area, which had been in place for decades. The INA only applied to the central portion of the Douglas basin and left the rest of basin unregulated and open for more agricultural irrigation.
For over a year, the Arizona Water Defenders, a grassroots group, worked to get the AMA designated to prevent the irrigation of new acres within the basin that supplies underground water for the southern half of the Sulphur Springs Valley.
The designation would provide an accounting of groundwater used for irrigation through the metering of nonexempt wells — those wells that pump more than 35 gallons per minute, as noted by the ADWR.
The U.S. Geological Survey stated, “The Douglas basin area includes about 1,200 square miles in southeastern Arizona. Groundwater withdrawals have resulted in water level declines in most of the area.”
The declining water table caused wells to go dry and fissures to appear as the ground once held up by water collapsed. Such fissures have impacted state highways and county roads in the Douglas basin as well as those in the Willcox basin where more intense groundwater use has created more serious problems.
AWD also worked to get the Willcox basin designated an AMA as well. Though volunteers were able to acquire enough signatures to get it on the ballot, the measure failed.
AWD’s idea was to protect the basins' small farmers and ranchers so they would continue to have a future in the valley and support the local economy while preserving their heritage.
However, ADWR failed to mention there would be possibly costly application fees to register their wells. The fees could run into thousands of dollars, not affordable for small family farms and ranches.
ADWR charges an “hourly rate of $118 per hour for time spent analyzing and processing an application with a refund or bill issued accordingly when processing is complete." The maximum billable amount is $10,000.
Any person irrigating two or more acres or who uses 10 or more acre feet for a non–irrigation use must file an application for grandfathered rights by the deadline of March 1, 2024, or lose irrigation rights. People with nonexempt wells will pay between $500 and $1,000 depending on the type of rights sought, according to ADWR.
When the fees were finally addressed by ADWR in a public meeting, everyone was taken by surprise. Why did ADWR fail to reveal this, people asked. The question was not addressed.
It immediately resulted in an effort by AWD and other water users to reduce those fees through the state legislature and they achieved some success as Gov. Katie Hobbs and state Attorney General Kris Mayes took up the cause. Mayes attended ADWR’s June 28 listening session and said, “ADWR has not conducted the kinds of hydrological studies that are already called for under the Groundwater Act in rural Arizona, and I have been clear that they need to do so without delay.”
She recognized the problem statewide of declining aquifers due to high-water-use crops and the state’s lax water law. These agriculture companies have pockets deep enough to drill deeper and deeper wells, even a half mile deep.
ADWR has received verbal approval from Hobbs to reduce those fees to a single flat fee. The rule change will not take effect until approved by the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council and has yet to come up on an agenda.
Questions to ADWR concerning the repeal and how it will impact the established, voter–approved AMA designation have yet to be answered.
Questions to AWD on what efforts it may begin to sway voters have gone unanswered as well.