Chiricahua National Monument is getting another chance to become a national park.

In March, U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona's District 6 and Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema introduced the “Chiricahua National Park Act” in the House and Senate to turn the monument into a national park.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?