SIERRA VISTA — When state legislators called an end to their session June 30, the clock started ticking on a non–partisan movement to offer voters the opportunity to overturn what they call “voter suppression” bills.
Arizona Deserves Better, a grass roots organization, has to have 170,000 signatures on a petition from voters prior to the due date of Sept. 27 with 30,000 of them coming from Southern Arizona, said Merrill Eisenberg.
“We have to go over all the signatures and be sure there are no duplications and that the people are registered voters before we turn them in to Secretary of State Kathy Hobbs on Sept. 27,” said Eisenberg, the ADB coordinator for southern Arizona.
Most of the signatures gathered have been from the more populated areas of the state, but officials with the Cochise County Democrats hope to get some forward momentum and are offering the Sierra Vista headquarters as a place to sign the petition.
A new law, SB 1485, changed the “permanent early voter” list to the “active early voter” list and will allow the deletion of registered voters who opt for mail in ballots if they do not participate in two consecutive elections. They will be purged even if they chose to go to the polls instead of mailing the ballots.
County recorders will notify voters of the purge from the rolls, but they must return the notice and confirm their intent to stay on the mailing list in a timely manner or they will be canceled from the list, according to a fact sheet provided by the ADB.
HB 2569 also is on the overturn list. It prohibits state and county election departments from receiving private grants to help run elections, including voter registration. This includes grants from foundations that purchased tabulation machines, hired staff and purchased ballot drop boxes used for remote areas of the Navajo Nation during the 2020 election.
“The prohibition on private grants applies even if the Legislature continues to fail to provide adequate funding for elections,” states the ADB.
SB 1819 authorizes bar codes and QR codes on ballots, which could imperil the constitutional requirement for ballot secrecy, ADB says. Requiring new ballots to be encoded with special anti–fraud protections and unique numbers and codes also strips Hobbs of her power to defend election law challenges and gives it to the attorney general, ADB says.
Another provision under the act allows the Legislature to designate an outside group to have access to the statewide voter registration database, like the recent Maricopa County audit done by Cyber Ninjas.
A third provision limits the secretary of state’s ability to protect election laws in courts, giving that responsibility to the attorney general, but transfers some of the authority back to the secretary when the next person is elected to that office.
A fourth gives Game and Fish a required role in voter registration for people who come in for trapping, fishing and hunting licenses.
“It is clear that voter suppression is a national crisis that is being played out here in Arizona and we welcome the support of the Arizona Democratic Party’s executive board,” said Eric Kramer, director of Arizona Deserves Better. “This endorsement, along with our education and Stop Dark Money partners, enhances our ability to successfully get our referendums on the ballot.”
Eisenberg said, “Although this is a non–partisan issue relating to the integrity of the democratic process and making access to the ballot available to anybody who qualifies, the Democrats are the only political party that has taken it on as a priority.”
ADB also has petitions that aim to publicly reveal where campaign donations are coming from and ending secretive “dark money” campaign contributions and another for the repeal the Republican tax cut measures that would circumvent Proposition 208, the education state income tax surcharge, she said.
Though there have not been any signing events scheduled, registered voters may go to Cochise County Democratic headquarters at Landmark Plaza, 400 Fry Blvd., Suite 11, in Sierra Vista to sign the petition.
Those wanting to help gather signatures can visit the website: https://www.cochisecodems.org/ or call 520-477-9540.
Office hours are Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, except the first Saturday of the month, noon to 4 p.m.