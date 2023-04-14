The case of a 24-year-old Douglas woman accused of killing a man almost twice her age in a motel room likely is headed toward settlement rather than a trial, attorneys on both sides of the matter told a judge Friday.
The hearing for Tori Beth DeHerrera in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom was supposed to be a trial-setting proceeding after Lindstrom said last week the matter was a year old and he wanted to get it moving.
But instead, Assistant Cochise County Attorney Kristina Guerrero and Cochise County Legal Defender Sara Dent requested the case be given to Senior Commissioner James Conlogue for a settlement conference. Conlogue, a retired Superior Court judge, was called back to handle settlement conferences in order to help ease caseloads. Only judges who have served on the bench 10 years or more can act as a senior commissioner.
The senior commissioner also is appointed to avoid conflicts of interest that active judges may have in a particular case.
DeHerrera is charged in the shooting death of Ricardo Vega, 42, the morning of March 20, 2022. The two were inside a room at the Traveler's Motel on 19th Street along with a handful of people. The group spent the night drinking and drugging until things turned awry, police said.
DeHerrera told Douglas police that she had nothing to do with the incident, but later admitted to detectives that she had lied and that she shot Vega because "he came at me," a probable cause report shows.
Four days after the shooting, DeHerrera was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, possession or use of dangerous drugs, possession or use of narcotic drugs, misconduct involving weapons and tampering with physical evidence.
She is at the Cochise County Jail on $500,000 bond.
At a hearing on April 7, Lindstrom told attorneys he wanted to see the case resolved. He told attorneys he expected a trial date by the hearing held Friday.
The settlement conference was not scheduled Friday, but both attorneys told the judge they are working to possibly reach an agreement between themselves.
