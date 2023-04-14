Tori Beth DeHerrera

Tori Beth DeHerrera

The case of a 24-year-old Douglas woman accused of killing a man almost twice her age in a motel room likely is headed toward settlement rather than a trial, attorneys on both sides of the matter told a judge Friday.

The hearing for Tori Beth DeHerrera in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom was supposed to be a trial-setting proceeding after Lindstrom said last week the matter was a year old and he wanted to get it moving.

