A case involving the murder of two people in the parking lot of a Sierra Vista eatery - the attack caught almost entirely on surveillance video - will be heading to a settlement conference, attorneys said Wednesday in court.
Additionally, a second case against the defendant, 21-year-old Devon Neff, in which he's accused of conspiring with his mother to erase evidence from his phone that tied him to a criminal enterprise, could be included in those negotiations.
The date for a settlement conference has not yet been scheduled though, said Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco.
Neff, who is being held without bond, was arrested on July 13 after Sierra Vista police said he shot two people to death in the parking lot of Filiberto’s Mexican restaurant on Fry Boulevard. The shootings were captured on the eatery’s surveillance cameras, investigators said.
The deceased — Landan Klein and Honeylynne Garcia, both 25 — were in business with Neff in a drug-related “criminal enterprise” in Sierra Vista, investigators said. But as of late, Neff owed Klein money, police said. The night Klein and Garcia were killed, Klein had driven to Filiberto’s and confronted Neff in his car as he and a friend waited in line to place a dinner order, investigators said.
In the surveillance videos, Klein can be seen walking to the driver’s side of Neff’s car. He started arguing with Neff, then leaned into the open window and punched Neff in the face at least twice. Neff then shot Klein twice from inside his car, the video shows. Klein almost doubled over and bolted across the parking lot.
Neff emerged from his vehicle, looked in the direction where Klein ran, but then quickly turned and looked at the front passenger door of Klein’s car as it began to open. Garcia was in the passenger’s seat, and police said Neff shot her twice in the head. The video then showed Neff quickly ducking into his car, then surfacing again and firing at Garcia four more times, investigators said.
About an hour after the shootings, Neff told police he had shot Klein and Garcia in self-defense. He was charged with 10 counts of violence and drug-related offenses in the deaths of the couple that include two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and one count of drive-by shooting.
Video from the surveillance camera at Filiberto's was shown at an evidentiary hearing to determine if the defendant should be released from the county jail on bond. Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal decided against it.
But prosecutors said Neff's crimes continued even after he was locked up.
On Sept. 23, a grand jury indicted Neff on new charges that include conspiracy. His mother, Tryna Nicole Lampman, was named as his co-defendant, court records show.
According to the indictment, between July 20 and Aug. 25, Neff “altered iPhone and iCloud storage to make cell phone data unavailable to officers while knowing or having reason to know that the offense involves murder.”
The indictment also states that on July 20, Neff “provided log-in information and requested that his iPhone be locked or erased in order to prevent officers from accessing data on the cell phone.”
Lastly, on Aug. 25, investigators said Neff “instructed another person how to alter his cell phone via iCloud in order to make data unavailable to officers.”