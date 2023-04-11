The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona is hosting “Planning for the Future of Your Loved One with Disabilities,” a free presentation from 10 a.m.-noon on April 20.

Held at the NAMI Resource Center, 4032 E. La Linda Way in Sierra Vista, presenters are PLAN of Arizona Executive Director Liz Kosloff and local estate attorney Paul Melo. Those interested in attending need to RSVP no later than Tuesday by calling the NAMI office at 520-459-3228 or by going to info@namiseaz.org. The session is also available by Zoom. 

