The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona is hosting “Planning for the Future of Your Loved One with Disabilities,” a free presentation from 10 a.m.-noon on April 20.
Held at the NAMI Resource Center, 4032 E. La Linda Way in Sierra Vista, presenters are PLAN of Arizona Executive Director Liz Kosloff and local estate attorney Paul Melo. Those interested in attending need to RSVP no later than Tuesday by calling the NAMI office at 520-459-3228 or by going to info@namiseaz.org. The session is also available by Zoom.
Morning refreshments will be provided.
The presenters will discuss the following topics:
Basics of power of attorney, last will and revocable trusts;
Special needs trusts;
How pooled special needs trusts differ from individual trusts;
When a special needs trust is a better option than an individual trust;
What an AZ ABLE Account is, and how special needs trusts work with an ABLE account to ensure certain disability benefits are protected.
“Participants will learn ways to preserve their adult loved one’s eligibility for needs-based government benefits such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income,” said Deanna Bellinger, a NAMI Southeastern Arizona spokesperson.
“A mother with two adult sons with disabilities who will be attending Tuesday’s presentation said she has been trying to sort out financial options to make sure her sons have a secure future, and it’s been very stressful for her. She said the workshop came up at the perfect time.”
Bellinger also heard from a local state agency employee who said, “This is what families that our agency works with need to know. I think they’ll find this information very helpful.”
Kosloff has helped families secure the future for their loved ones with disabilities by making sure they have the tools needed for a future care plan. Planned Lifetime Assistance Network of Arizona is a nonprofit organization based in Phoenix. It provides supplemental needs trusts, trust management, benefit assistance and service coordination throughout Arizona to individuals with special needs.
Melo is a Buena High School graduate who grew up in the Sierra Vista area. He earned his business management degree at the University of Arizona in Tucson, and then attended Thomas M. Cooley School of Law in Lansing, Michigan. After law school, Melo started a private law practice in Sierra Vista, then joined as a partner in Williams Melo, PLC, Attorneys at Law in August, 2013. An active member of the community, he is married with three daughters.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone