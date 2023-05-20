Diego Mejias is passionate about helping young people who struggle with mental health issues.
As one of the young adult presenters for the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Souheastern Arizona chapter, Mejias spoke at Buena High School throughout the month of May, where he shared some of his experiences living with a mental health condition.
“May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so I gave presentations at the high school to help spread the word about the free programs that NAMI offers,” said Mejias, who is 20 and has struggled with social anxiety.
“I found NAMI after dealing with my own mental health journey, and felt that its programs would be beneficial for a lot of people.”
Mejias was one of the nearly 200 people that participated in the local chapter’s March for Mental Health event on Saturday, a three-mile walk and community resource fair.
“I’ve come a long way in dealing with my own mental illness issues, and am now the vice president of the Cochise College NAMI Club, which is called NAMI on Campus,” Mejias said. “I’m also affiliated with the local NAMI chapter.”
Saturday’s NAMI SEAZ event was based out of the University of Arizona Discovery Gardens where participants were greeted with live music, refreshments and speakers in a beautiful garden setting.
Mesa resident Sherry Candelaria was one of the participants.
“I think this event is wonderful,” she said. “The setting is beautiful and the weather here is amazing.”
As the mother of six children with mental illness diagnoses, Candelaria said she got involved with NAMI when her 36-year-old son died by suicide.
“I enjoy traveling around the states to other affiliates and seeing how people come together in support of NAMI," she said. "I also like learning about all the good things the organization offers.”
Travis Burns, a Phoenix resident, was invited to the event as keynote speaker and talked about his mental illness journey.
“I’m a veteran who was deployed to the Korean DMZ (demilitarized zone) and the Gulf War,” Burns said. “I suffered from PTSD and the Veterans Administration did not help me when I first reached out to them, but that has changed now,” he said.
“I got connected with NAMI and the organization’s free programs, and I do a lot of mental health advocacy counseling with the VA," he added.
As keynote speaker, Burns said he is participating in the event to help spread the word about NAMI’s advocacy, education and support programs, while raising public awareness about the organization and sharing his own experiences.
“I’ve found that by sharing my own story, it sometimes serves as a valuable first step for people who need help.”
Burns was at the event with his wife of 38 years, Shari, whom he said has been a huge support for him.
Deanna Bellinger, a founding board member and volunteer for NAMI SEAZ, said the local chapter started out as a support group in 1998.
“We then became a NAMI affiliate and incorporated in 2003,” she said. “So, 2023 marks the local chapter’s 20th anniversary, and our March for Mental Health is now in its 10th year. We organize the march every year as our spring event.”
The march, an annual NAMI SEAZ fundraiser, featured a number of raffle prizes provided by different donors.
As of Saturday morning, the event had raised $20,000, with more money expected to come in through the day.
“The money we raise supports NAMI’s free programs and educational events,” said Gwen Calhoun, another board member and volunteer. “I love this event and am completely enamored with this year’s location at the Discovery Gardens. It’s such a peaceful, serene place, and one of the most beautiful settings in the area.”
Bellinger agreed and thanked Jan Groth, a master gardener instructor and Discovery Gardens program coordinator, for hosting NAMI SEAZ.
“We’re grateful to Jan Groth for opening this beautiful garden for our event,” Bellinger said. “This setting is ideal for an activity like this.”
NAMI SEAZ serves Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties. While the COVID pandemic created setbacks for the nonprofit organization in recent years, it is now experiencing a resurgence, Bellinger said.
“Now that the pandemic is behind us, we look forward to continued growth and serving more people who could benefit from NAMI’s programs.”